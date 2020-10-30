Medjet expands COVID-19 transport benefits to include travel in Costa Rica

As of November 1, 2020, Costa Rica will open its borders to U.S. travelers, and no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. In advance of this news, Medjet, a medical air transport and security response membership company, is expanding its list of foreign destinations for which COVID-19 air medical transport is offered. If a Medjet member is hospitalized with COVID-19 while traveling in the contiguous 48 United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and now Costa Rica, they are eligible to be transported to the hospital of their choice at home. "As more and more borders open up