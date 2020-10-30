Aeroflot: Passenger traffic being restored in financially prudent manner

PJSC Aeroflot (Aeroflot) today announces its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months (9M) ending 30 September 2020 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS). RAS results are presented on a non-consolidated basis.

Key results in accordance with RAS, RUB million

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change 9M 2019 9M 2020 Change Revenue 169,300 55,246 (67.4)% 422,163 176,950 (58.1)% Cost of sales 143,016 75,648 (47.1)% 412,372 253,224 (38.6)% Gross income/(loss) 26,284 (20,402) – 9,791 (76,274) – Net income/(loss) 21,367 (23,261) – 7,246 (65,555) –

Andrey Chikhanchin, PJSC Aeroflot Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, said:

“In Q3 2020 Aeroflot Group carried 10.1 million passengers, 3.8 million of whom flew with Aeroflot airline. Taking into consideration all the operational and economic challenges currently facing the aviation sector, our gradual restoration of passenger traffic, driven primarily by the domestic market, is being achieved in a financially prudent manner. Firstly, the passenger load factor continued to trend upwards. Secondly, despite market headwinds, we were able to sustain Aeroflot airline yields at levels comparable to the previous year.

“Thanks to the growth of passenger numbers in the third quarter, PJSC Aeroflot increased revenue quarter-on-quarter by RUB 34.4 billion, while cost of sales increased by RUB 21.3 billion. As a result, the gross loss declined by RUB 13.1 billion. These metrics clearly support our balanced approach to restoring capacities, striking a balance between passenger numbers and our financial results, as well as the results of numerous optimisation initiatives and strict cost control.”

Comments on Q3 and 9M 2020 RAS financial results