Barbados updates its COVID-19 travel protocols

The Government of Barbados has updated its travel protocols required for entry to the country as it continues to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its protect citizens and visitors alike. As a result, there have been a number of regional and international countries which have seen their categorization listings changed.

Effective November 3rd, 2020, Antigua and Barbuda and the Cayman Islands have been move from the Very-Low category to the High-Risk category while Martinique, previously listed as Medium-Risk, has also been added to the High-Risk category.

St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been moved from the Very-Low Risk category to the Medium-Risk category.

The Bahamas, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands and Venezuela all remain in the High-Risk category. Bermuda remains listed as a Medium-Risk country, while Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat and St Kitts and Nevis remain in the Very-Low Risk category.

Please note, a travellers’ risk category is determined by the highest risk level associated with any country they have travelled from or transited through within 21 days prior to their arrival in Barbados. All persons travelling to Barbados must undergo health screening on arrival. With the exception of those travelling from Very-Low Risk countries, all passengers are required to have taken a PCR test at least 3 days prior to their arrival in Barbados.

Persons arriving in Barbados from a High-Risk country without a valid negative PCR test may also be denied entry to the country. These travellers will be required to remain (with restricted movement) at a holding hotel or approved villa at their own expense, or free of charge at a government facility, and will also be monitored for 7 days after arrival.

Visitors arriving in Barbados from a Medium-Risk country without a valid negative PCR test may be denied entry to the country. Following screening, those travelers will be monitored daily for 7 days after their arrival and will be required to retest 4-5 days after their first valid negative test.

Persons arriving in Barbados from a Low-Risk country without a valid negative PCR test result will be required to take one on arrival to Barbados. Please note that due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, these protocols are likely to change.