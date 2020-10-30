Death, destruction and tsunami: Huge earthquake hits Turkey

A strong earthquake has struck off Turkey’s Aegean coast.

The Turkish authority has measured the earthquake at 6.6 in magnitude, while both the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was 7.0.

The shallow tremor is reported to have triggered a mini-tsunami that flooded Izmir and the Greek port of Samos.

Local authorities report that six people were killed and over 200 were injured in Izmir. About 20 buildings collapsed.

There are reports of flooding in the city after the sea level rose, and some fishermen are said to be missing.

Images coming from the city show significant damage, suggesting the death toll may rise.

At least 33 aftershocks followed the destructive earthquake, with 13 of the jolts exceeding a magnitude of 4.0, the Turkish data said.

The epicenter of the primary quake was located at a depth of around 16km off the Aegean coast, affecting both the Turkish mainland and Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

The tremor was even reportedly felt in Athens.