France’s terror alert raised to highest level after Islamist terror attack in Nice

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced today that France’s Vigipirate national security alert system would be set at “attack emergency” – the highest level of the country’s security protocol.

Vigipirate is a French acronym for “vigilance and protection of installations against the risk of terrorist bombing attacks.”

The entire nation is being placed on highest alert after three people were murdered in an Islamist terrorist attack in Nice. Avignon police later gunned down an assailant in a separate incident.

French alert system was raised from “enhanced security – risk of attack.”

Three people were killed hours earlier at a church in Nice. The terrorist shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he used a knife to attack the congregation. Later, French media reported that a knife-wielding man was shot and killed after attempting to attack police in the city of Avignon.

Castex condemned the “cowardly” and “barbaric” attack in Nice, and said that the whole country was mourning for those who were killed.

The incidents occurred just one day after the French interior minister warned that the terrorist threat in the country is “very high.” The French government has vowed to rein in Islamic extremism after a schoolteacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by a radicalized Chechen terrorist earlier this month.