Two new members join Supervisory Board of RAI Amsterdam

CEO VIA Outlets Otto Ambagtsheer (51) and Finance Director Uber Michiel Boere (37) will join the Supervisory Board of RAI Amsterdam as of Thursday 29 October 2020.

Otto Ambagtsheer joined VIA Outlets in 2018, known for its premium fashion outlets such as Batavia Stad. Previously he was regional managing director Benelux at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and has held various positions at Schiphol Group, among which at Schiphol Real Estate. Michiel Boere has held various positions at Uber since 2016, where he is currently Finance Director for Uber Eats. Previously, he was CFO at Greetz and Associate at McKinsey.

Supervisory Board Chairman Annemarie van Gaal: “I am pleased with the arrival of Michiel and Otto to complement our Supervisory Board. I am impressed by their specialist knowledge, experience and their authenticity and I am sure that with both of them on board, we have all the talent we need to support the RAI in its ambitions”.

Future ambitions of RAI Amsterdam

The RAI has an ambition to be more connected with the city and its inhabitants. In the spatial vision for 2030, initiatives have been combined to improve the image on and around Europaplein, reduce the number of logistical movements and increase the connection with the city. This plan provides, among other things, for a green multifunctional residence with space for business, recreation, public catering and neighbourhood functions. The RAI is in conversation with external financiers for the realisation of this plan. Van Gaal: “This crisis forces us to examine the strategy and to focus more on sustainability, smarter logistics and the future of the RAI as a multifunctional area in Amsterdam.

RAI provides economic impulse for the Amsterdam region

The events taking place in our exhibition and conference center provide an economic boost for Amsterdam and its surroundings. Over 31,500 hotel reservations were processed by the RAI in 2019, accounting for more than 105,000 overnight stays. In addition to hotels, the cultural sector, entertainment venues and retail trade also benefited from these visits. Paul Riemens (CEO): “Every euro spent in the RAI leads to an expense of around seven euros in Amsterdam. Think of hotel stays and spending in the hotel and catering industry, museums and the retail trade. In short: our events are good for turnover and employment”