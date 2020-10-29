Lufthansa partakes in the opening of new Berlin airport with special flight

With the arrival of special flight LH2020 Lufthansa partakes in the opening of the new Berlin Capital Airport BER on 31.10. Lufthansa’s Airbus A320neo “Neubrandenburg” is scheduled to take off from Munich (MUC) at 12:50 p.m. and land at BER on schedule at 2 p.m. In addition to the Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Carsten Spohr, around 40 invited guests will be on board. The special flight is 100 percent carbon-neutral, as all emissions will be offset via the Lufthansa platform Compensaid, using sustainable fuel.

The maiden flight to the new airport underlines Lufthansa’s special and longstanding relationship with the capital. The airline has been flying to Berlin for 30 years. Since September, the Lufthansa Group, which flies to the capital with six of its airlines, has been the market leader in Berlin. The Group’s market share is around 30 percent of all flights – twice as many as the “runner up” to Lufthansa Group’s leading position. No other airline group has flown as many Berliners all over the world in recent decades as the Lufthansa Group.

Customers of Lufthansa Group Airlines can expect an extensive range of services at the new airport to make their travel experience even more pleasant. For example, a new 650 sqm Lufthansa lounge with approx. 150 seats will be opened. It goes without saying that the lounge has been designed in compliance with current hygiene and social distancing regulations. The panoramic window front offers a phenomenal view of the apron and, in good weather, an exclusive view of the famous Berlin TV tower.

Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti flights are handled at “Mainpier,” just a short walk from the lounge. Eurowings flights are mainly handled at the north pier.

Regular Lufthansa flight operations at BER from November 8

On November 8, 2020, Berlin-Tegel Airport will close its flight operations and Lufthansa will move to BER. At 6.45 a.m., Lufthansa’s flight LH173 to Frankfurt is scheduled to take off from the new capital airport for the first time. First arrivals at BER are planned for 7 November. Together with Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and SWISS will start scheduled operations at BER on 8 November. Brussels Airlines follows on 9 November. Eurowings is moving to BER a few days earlier. On 4 November, a regular EW flight will take off from BER for the first time. The airline, which will be based in T2 in the long term, will initially take off from BER T1. Air Dolomiti will be commence flying to BER in the summer flight schedule.

Overview last/first flights TXL/BER Lufthansa

Last Departures Berlin-Tegel TXL:

7.11.2020 LH201 TXL – FRA 7:45 p.m

7.11.2020 LH1955 TXL – MUC 9:20 p.m

First Arrivals BER:

7.11.2020 LH202 FRA – BER 10:40 p.m.

7.11.2020 LH1958 MUC – BER 10:30 p.m.

First Departures BER:

8.11.2020 LH173 BER – FRA 6:45 a.m.

8.11.2020 LH1959 BER – MUC 7:00 a.m.

First departures BER Lufthansa Group Airlines::

Eurowings

4.11.2020 EW8058 BER – CGN 6:20 a.m.

4.11.2020 EW8000 BER – STR 6:20 a.m.

4.11.2020 EW8040 BER – DUS 6:30 a.m.

SWISS

8.11.2020 LX967 BER – ZRH 14:15 p.m.

Austrian

8.11.2020 OS224 BER – VIE 9:50 a.m.

Brussels Airlines

9.11.2020 SN2582 BER – BRU 11:50 a.m.