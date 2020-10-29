North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market Revenue to Surpass USD 2.5 Billion by 2026

Pune, Maharashtra, October 29 2020 (Wiredrelease) Graphical Research –:According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size By Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings [Silver, Copper], Surface Modifications and Coatings [E. Coli, Pseudomonas, Listeria), By Application (Indoor Air Quality, Antimicrobial Textiles, Mold Remediation, Construction, Food, Medical & Healthcare)”, Estimated to Exceed USD 2.5 Billion by 2026.

Growing awareness regarding infections acquired from improper healthcare, high income level, and rise in ageing population should boost market growth. U.S. population segment of those aged 65 years and above exceeded 50 million individuals in 2018, which represents healthy growth opportunities. Antimicrobial coatings substantially reduce microbial accumulation on industrial & biomedical materials by modifying their interfacial characteristics which should increase product demand. Rising awareness & adoption of implantable devices is likely to drive product demand owing to the high efficacy of antimicrobial envelopes in preventing infections.

North America has a high concentration of medical coating manufacturers, are increasingly engaging in strategic collaborations with manufacturers from China and India, driving market growth. Strong collaboration between the U.S. and Canadian medical device industries on account of relatively similar quality & safety standards and geographic proximity should stimulate regional medical coatings market growth, thus driving product demand.

Various manufacturers are developing non-toxic, biocompatible, and biostable antimicrobial coatings to ensure regulatory compliance, which should accelerate market growth. Significant product innovation, such as increasing the biological receptivity of medical devices through the introduction of advanced nanocrystals, polymers, and crystals in antimicrobial coatings, should further stimulate market growth.

North America anti-microbial powder coatings segment will witness a growth of 10.5% over the forecast period, in terms of revenue. The market share for antimicrobial powder coatings may increase owing to their applications in diverse industries including healthcare, automobiles and construction. They are applied on numerous surfaces as a free flowing dry powder and can be either thermoset based or polymer based. Rising consumer concerns on contagious diseases, including common cold & flu, are increasing the demand for antimicrobial powder coatings as they exhibit the ability to hinder the growth of protozoans, microorganisms, fungi, and bacteria, stimulating the market share.

Rising technological advancements, increasing geriatric population, and regulating promoting the use of antimicrobial textiles are expected to foster market growth. Growing demand from the wound care market comprising products such as implantable goods, hygiene, and healthcare products may stimulate market growth. North America antimicrobial coatings market from antimicrobial textiles application occupied a market share of around 47.7% in the market. Rising consumer awareness of antimicrobial textiles in wound healing and first aids kits is expected to augment the market demand. Changing consumer outlook on hospital-related infections & diseases and better healthcare practices will boost the demand for antimicrobial textiles as they possess the ability to restrict the growth & spread of disease causing pathogens. Furthermore, rising standards of living coupled with increasing health consciousness and disposable income will drive the regional demand for medical grade antimicrobial textiles application.

Key players in the North America antimicrobial coatings market are DuPont, BASF, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V, RPM International Inc., Sono-Tek Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Troy Corporation, Lonza Arch and AK Coatings.

