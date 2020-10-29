Precision Gearbox Market 2019-2026 : Share Forecasts, Regional Trends & Growth drivers

Top 3 trends favoring precision gearbox market growth

Proliferation of robotic control systems in various manufacturing industries is forecast to drive global precision gearbox industry. Usage of automated systems as operating equipment increase operational efficiency and reliability.

Precision gearboxes are developed to meet the requirements of highly dynamic servo-motors. It is a mechanical device that is used to decrease or increase torque by adjusting speed under precise limits. As compared to standard gearboxes, precision gearboxes deliver high tolerance and are more efficient & reliable for several applications.

Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/255

Extensive usage of precision gearboxes for reliable machining and material handling in various end-user industries is likely to increase product demand. Rise in product innovations will also favor business outlook. Precision gearbox market size is forecast to exceed the USD 3.1 billion mark by 2026.

Comprehensive application range

Precision gearboxes provide high reduction ratios which speed up output delivery. This a key factor fueling product demand in robotics, machine tools, and materials handling applications.

Precision gearboxes find widespread application in the manufacturing sector. Usage of the product not only increases labor productivity and associated production rate, but also reduces labor shortage & manufacturing lead time. Latest advancements in robotics along with increasing use of automated machinery for various operations, such as machining, processing, inspection, and assembly by manufacturing sector may boost the adoption of precision gearbox over the coming years.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/255

Moreover, high demand for operational efficiencies in critical sectors, such as military & aerospace and medical industry is likely to supplement precision gearbox industry share over the analysis period.

Variety of product type to suit various industries

The various types of precision gearboxes, namely parallel precision , right angle, and planetary gearboxes find application across various industry verticals. These products find extensive usage in applications that require high operational torque under precise speed limits. They are mainly used in food & beverage, tobacco, military & aerospace and robotics sectors.

Right angle precision gearboxes are gaining lot of popularity due to their compact design and ability to be combined with other gearboxes. Tt has been forecast that right angle precision gearboxes will account for a significant share in the market and is likely to register growth rate of 4% over the coming years.

With automation percolating diverse industry verticals, automatic controlled machines will penetrate most of the manufacturing industries, supplementing industry growth. The industries may include packaging, materials handling, machine tools, and other applications, such as rubber & plastics, woodworks, etc.

Mounting demand from U.S. defense & aerospace sector

Currently, U.S. is spending hefty amounts of money on military & aerospace activities. For instance, in 2019, U.S Department of Defense allocated over USD 693 billion for military and defense budget. Increasing spending on military and aerospace industry across the region will positively impact industry growth. In addition, rise in investments in space exploration activities will also fuel demand for precision gearboxes.

In 2018, North America accounted for more than 20% of overall revenue share in the industry and is likely to showcase notable growth rate over 2019-2026.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.4. Data sources

1.1.1. Primary

1.1.2. Secondary

1.1.2.1. Paid sources

1.1.2.2. Public sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Precision gearbox market 3600 synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Precision gearbox Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.3.2. Distribution channel analysis

3.4. Technology & Innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. China

3.6. Precision gearbox Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Rising automation demand across wide applications

3.6.1.2. Increasing use of precision gearboxes in robotics

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. Growing adoption of direct drive mechanism

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.8.1. Company market share, 2018

3.8.2. Strategy dashboard

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.9.1. Supplier power

3.9.2. Buyer power

3.9.3. Threat of new entrants

3.9.4. Threat of substitutes

3.9.5. Industry rivalry

3.10. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Precision Gearbox Market, By Product

4.1. Global precision gearbox market product insights

4.2. Parallel

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Right Angle

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.4. Planetary

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Get In-depth table of contents @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/precision-gearbox-market