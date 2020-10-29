Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2026

3 key trends fostering automotive air intake manifold market size

Rise in the demand for passenger cars due to the increase in the disposable income at hand will drive global automotive air intake manifold market forecast over the projected timeframe. Governments have laid down several favorable policies along with regulatory norms and efficiency standards related to the fuel consumption and emission. This will positively impact the development of auto components and expansion of auto aftermarket.

Rising trends related to the global logistics environment and online business platforms will help the light commercial vehicles segment to experience a significant growth in the near future. Global automotive air intake manifold industry size is expected to be valued at nearly USD 50 billion by 2026. The manufacturers for air intake manifolds have increasingly been using materials that are based on plastics during production, owing to their excellent weight reducing benefits.

Major suppliers and manufacturers of automotive air intake manifolds includes Donaldson, Holley Performance, MIKUNI CORPORATION, Sogefi SpA, Magneti Marelli, ESTERLE Mold and Machine, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. and MAHLE GmBH. These companies are involved in mergers and acquisitions that would help them introduce new ideas and expand their production capacity.

Described below are a few trends that could influence automotive air intake manifold industry outlook in the coming years:

1) Increasing efforts to lower vehicle weight

Automobile manufacturers have been making efforts to achieve notable weight reduction with the help of lightweight plastics and alloys without having to compromise on performance and consumer safety. An automobile’s fuel economy is largely dependent on engine efficiency and its weight. With the increase in the weight of automobiles, there will be an increase in the rolling resistance and inertia which will further impact the overall fuel efficiency.

Weight reduction can cut down a major amount of CO2 emissions and large amount energy costs can be saved. Such trends will help generate the requirement of products that are technologically modified and foster automotive air intake manifold market share in the forthcoming years.

2) Rising use of EFI and single plane manifolds

EFI manifold segment will witness a major growth due to the ease of installation and self-mapping fuel technology, exceeding USD 8 billion in revenues by 2026. Furthermore, EFI’s prominent characteristics provide precision, effective cold starting and accuracy that will fuel the growth of the segment.

Single plane manifolds segment is slated to grow at the rate of more than 5% between 2019-2026. It is expected that the casting process will be more popular and generate a revenue of nearly USD 20 billion by 2026. This method has high dimensional accuracy, better finishing techniques and a high production rate, due to which it is used on large basis for manufacturing the air intake manifolds.

3) Growing production of heavy commercial vehicles

Automotive air intake manifold industry has been distributed into different segments on the basis of material, manufacturing process, distribution channel, vehicle and manifold. Heavy commercial vehicles segment is slated to register a revenue of over USD 5 billion by the year 2026. This increase will be mainly attributed to the surging use of such vehicles by the transportation sector and logistics company for to meet increasing trade demand.

Magnesium material segment will account for nearly 20% of total automotive air intake manifold market share up to 2026 owing to its extensive use for its lightweight properties compared to cast iron and aluminum. It provides superior castability and strength to the vehicles.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definitions

1.3. Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.4. Data sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.2.1. Paid sources

1.4.2.2. Public sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive air intake manifold market 360° synopsis, 2016–2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Vehicle trends

2.1.3. Material trends

2.1.4. Manifold trends

2.1.5. Automotive air intake manifold trends

2.1.6. Distribution channel trends

2.1.7. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Automotive Air Intake Manifold Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Profit margin trends

3.3.4. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4.1. B2B

3.3.4.2. B2C

3.3.4.3. End users

3.3.4.4. Aftermarket

3.3.5. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.4.1. Vibration welding

3.4.2. Injection molding

3.4.3. Casting

3.5. Raw material analysis

3.5.1. Aluminum

3.5.2. Iron

3.5.3. Plastic

3.5.4. Magnesium

3.5.5. Other composites (Nylon 6, 6, Glass)

3.6. Global automotive overview

3.6.1. Production

3.6.1.1. Passenger cars

3.6.1.1.1. North America

3.6.1.1.2. Europe

3.6.1.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.1.1.4. Latin America

3.6.1.1.5. MEA

3.6.1.2. LCV

3.6.1.2.1. North America

3.6.1.2.2. Europe

3.6.1.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.1.2.4. Latin America

3.6.1.2.5. MEA

3.6.1.3. HCV

3.6.1.3.1. North America

3.6.1.3.2. Europe

3.6.1.3.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.1.3.4. Latin America

3.6.1.3.5. MEA

3.7. Automotive exhaust system overview

3.7.1. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.7.2. Industry impact forces

3.7.2.1. Growth drivers by region

3.7.2.1.1. North America

3.7.2.1.2. Europe

3.7.2.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.2.1.4. Latin America

3.7.2.1.5. MEA

3.7.2.2. Industry pitfall & challenges

3.7.3. Technical landscape

3.7.3.1. Introduction

3.7.3.2. Major components & their functions in an automotive exhaust system

3.7.3.2.1. Exhaust manifold

3.7.3.2.2. Catalytic converter

3.7.3.2.3. Substrate

3.7.3.2.4. Wash-coat

3.7.3.2.5. Catalyst

3.7.3.2.6. Muffler

3.7.3.2.7. Tailpipe

3.7.3.2.8. Resonators

3.7.3.2.9. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

3.8. Trade statistics

3.9. Industry best practices and key buying criteria

3.10. Regulatory landscape

3.10.1. Emission & Fuel Economy Norms

3.10.2. Introduction: Upcoming Emission & Fuel Economy Standards, 2016–2026

3.10.2.1. Europe

3.10.2.2. North America

3.10.2.2.1. U.S. Federal Standards

3.10.2.2.2. California Standards

3.10.2.3. APAC

3.10.2.3.1. China

3.10.2.3.2. Japan

3.10.2.3.3. India

3.10.2.3.4. South Korea

3.10.2.4. LATAM & MEA

3.10.2.4.1. Brazil

3.10.2.4.2. South Africa

3.11. Pricing analysis

3.11.1. Regional pricing

3.11.1.1. North America

3.11.1.2. EU

3.11.1.3. APAC

3.11.1.4. LATAM

3.11.1.5. MEA

3.11.2. Cost structure analysis, 2018

3.12. Industry impact forces

3.12.1. Growth drivers

3.12.1.1. Substantial vehicle production

3.12.1.2. Stringent regulations

3.12.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12.2.1. Excessive overhead expenses with low product replacement

3.13. Innovation & sustainability

3.14. Growth potential analysis

3.15. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.15.1. Strategy dashboard

3.16. Porter’s analysis

3.17. PESTEL analysis

