Automotive Aftermarket 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Top 3 trends likely to favor automotive aftermarket growth over 2019-2026

Rise in number of vehicle ownership and the associated demand for their repair & maintenance services is forecast to drive global automotive aftermarket. Deteriorating standard of road infrastructure in developing countries cause frequent wear and tear, which has further intensified the need for maintenance and repair activities.

Automotive aftermarket is referred to as the secondary market of automotive industry. This aftermarket is concerned with retailing, manufacturing, remanufacturing & installation of all vehicle equipment, chemicals, and spare parts. The aftermarket covers parts for collision, replacement, appearance, and performance, after the sale of the automobile by the OEM to consumer. It also provides a variety of parts of varying prices and qualities for nearly all vehicle models in the market.

Growing preference for advanced driver assist system in vehicles may fuel automotive aftermarket. Expanding e-commerce industry has captured a wider customer base with tons of options. The automotive aftermarket is selling products through e-commerce platforms to provide diverse range of vehicle equipment and accessories online to customers, which is likely to further change industry trends over the coming years. Automotive aftermarket is expected to cross USD 1,430 billion mark by 2026.

Digitization of service channels

With the advent of advanced data analytics, service channels have become much more efficient. Usage of Big data analytics allow industry players to process and store vehicle usage data, which aids optimization of the value chain. All of the vehicle data, mileage observations and degree of wear & tear are generating precise predictive maintenance schedules. For instance, a leading supplier of technical information to the automotive aftermarket, Autodata, launched service & maintenance data of existing and new models in 2019. The data includes TPMS information, periodic repair time intervals, and wheel alignment data. The current wave of digitization of service channels & interfaces are providing strong growth opportunities for automotive aftermarket.

Proliferation of remote diagnostics

Among the various emerging trends within automotive services industry, remote diagnostic is gaining immense traction. It enables real-time monitoring of vehicular parameters to evaluate performance in line with standards. Remote diagnostic can reveal a number of issues related to vehicle’s engine & transmission, exhaust system, oil and gas tanks, and other systems. With the usage of remote diagnostic equipment, it is possible to identify the correct cause of the fault, which makes it easier to rectify issues before the problem escalates.

Currently, small-scale service providers are signing agreements with fleet operators to secure more contracts for providing maintenance services through remote diagnostics. This may positively impact automotive aftermarket growth.

Demand for extra comfort and safety

Automotive aftermarket majorly deals in vehicle replacement parts and accessories. Replacement parts are referred to vehicle parts that are originally manufactured by OEMs and need to be replaced due to wears and tears. On the other hand, accessories are parts made to improve performance, convenience, safety, and are designed for add-on after the original sale of the motor vehicle.

Vehicle owners are completely drawn towards comfort features in cars across emerging counties. Consumer spending on added features such as defogger, reverse sensing system, antilock brake systems is increasing gradually. Moreover, the demand for safety features in cars is on the rise. This has been further supported by stringent vehicle safety regulations enacted by several governments across the globe. Adoption of ADAS in vehicles decreases vehicle collision incidents. Requirement for new safety technologies, such as ADAS in vehicles is likely to boost automotive aftermarket. Growing demand for extra comfort and safety is directly influencing automotive aftermarket.

