Usage-based Insurance Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2026

3 notable trends expected to drive usage-based insurance (UBI) market outlook

Usage-based insurance (UBI) has been helping insurance companies to promote safe driving habits in young customers. The system is being widely explored to offer drivers rewards and incentives for adequate maintenance of cars and responsible driving, which will foster UBI industry size over the coming years.

There is an increase in the uptake of UBI platforms by various insurance companies so that they are able to track the driving patterns accurately and align the insurance premium with the estimated risks. The insurance companies are seen partnering with few solution providers to help increase the profitability of embedded telematics solutions.

Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3020

For example, Car Security had adopted CalAmp’s telematics technology stack as well as the CrashBox platform for vehicle risk management services in 2017. This was done to streamline the connected car offerings. According to the partnership, CalAmp is supposed to provide telematic tools for the optimization of the claim management process to the insurance companies.

Explored below are a few trends that will impact usage-based insurance market outlook in the next few years:

1) Increasing adoption of PHYD policies among consumers

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) insurance models focus on the current driving behavior to be able to fix insurance premiums while the traditional insurance models were essentially based on past driving history. The policy model has highly been leveraged by the companies to discourage careless driving and has stimulated driving practices that are safe and provide incentives & rewards.

A PHYD policy helps reduce unexpected cases of fraud & accident risks and also lowers the insurance claims that make it beneficial for the insurance providers. PHYD insurance package segment had accounted for more than 70% of global UBI market share on account of the rising popularity of the model among customers for the reduction of insurance premiums.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3020

Integration of various connected services like theft insurance and vehicle wellness programs along with PHYD packages shall support the growth of the market in the future and impact usage-based insurance trends.

2) Provision of smartphone-based insurance programs

Customers have been largely benefitting from the telematics solutions that are installed in their vehicles and connected to their smartphones to be able to evaluate their driving style as well as make necessary modifications for the reduction of high premiums. Insurance companies have begun collaborating with software solution providers to be able to provide telematics insurance programs based on smartphones to remain competitive.

The NJM Insurance Group had selected IMS for the new insurance telematics program based on smartphones in 2018. NJM utilizes smartphone telematics of IMS for the promotion of safety among the consumers by offering rewards to the safe drivers as well as applying driver scoring. The smartphone technology segment will observe a massive growth, registering more than 35% CAGR over 2019-2026 owing to the rapid adoption of the smartphone devices and its easy to use properties.

3) Surging demand telematics-driven UBI solutions

The automotive sector has been experiencing a major change with the constant introduction of next-generation technologies. There has been a significant demand for passenger cars equipped with advanced telematics-based platforms that could monitor the driving habits and later prevent sudden failures.

As per a report the European Commission had published in 2017, about 90% of the sales of new cars in 2020 shall include embedded telematics packages. The passenger car segment had held a majority of the share, accounting for about 85% of total UBI market size in 2018 owing to the accelerated sale of new passenger vehicles worldwide.

Auto makers and insurance companies have increasingly been focusing on the integration of in-vehicle communications systems and IoT due to the rapid change in the technological landscape within the industry. Onboard communication devices have been offering real-time connectivity between both the insurance companies and the vehicle to avail insurance. This helps them to distantly diagnose problems in vehicles.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Scope

1.1.5. Definition

1.1.6. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

1.2.2.1. Paid sources

1.2.2.2. Public sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. UBI technology industry 360º synopsis, 2015- 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Region trends

2.1.3. Package trends

2.1.4. Technology trends

2.1.5. Vehicle type trends

Chapter 3. UBI technology industry Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2015-2026

3.4. UBI technology ecosystem analysis

3.4.1. Insurance companies

3.4.2. Automakers

3.4.3. Telematics solution providers

3.4.4. Smartphone providers

3.4.5. Telecom service providers

3.4.6. OBD device manufacturers

3.4.7. End users

3.5. Advantages of UBI

3.6. Working/Architecture of UBI technology

3.7. Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1. IoT

3.7.2. AI and machine learning

3.7.3. 5G

3.7.4. Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

3.8. OBD Standards

3.8.1. The California Air Resources Board (CARB)

3.8.2. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Heavy Duty Engine Standards

3.8.3. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

3.8.4. The European OBD Standards

3.8.5. OBD II Standards

3.8.6. China VI Emission Standards

3.9. Regulatory landscape

3.9.1. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Europe

3.9.2. Telematics In-Vehicle USD Million (IVU) Functional and Technical Specification, Australia

3.9.3. Compliance and enforcement framework for heavy vehicle telematics, NTC Australia

3.9.4. CSA 2010 (Compliance and Enforcement Program), U.S.

3.9.5. Automotive Industry Standard (AIS-140) Regulation

3.10. Industry impact forces

3.10.1. Growth drivers

3.10.1.1. Growth of the automobile industry

3.10.1.2. Shifting focus towards remote diagnostic technology

3.10.1.3. Growth in the number of the connected cars bringing new UBI opportunities

3.10.1.4. Rising penetration of smartphones integrated with vehicle connectivity systems

3.10.1.5. Rapid use of UBI by insurance companies to improve profitability

3.10.1.6. Growing trend of Try-Before-You-Buy (TBYB) insurance model

3.10.2. Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

3.10.2.1. Data security and privacy concerns

3.10.2.2. Data quality issues with smartphone based UBI system

3.10.2.3. Increasing compatibility issues

3.11. Porter’s Analysis

3.11.1. Threat of new entrants

3.11.2. Threat of substitutes

3.11.3. Bargaining power of buyer

3.11.4. Bargaining power of supplier

3.11.5. Industry rivalry

3.12. PESTEL analysis

3.13. Growth potential analysis

Get In-depth table of contents @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/usage-based-insurance-ubi-market