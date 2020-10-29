Authorized Car Service Center Market – Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Top 3 trends fostering authorized car service center market dynamics

Considered as one of the most prominent verticals of the automobile sector, the authorized car service center industry is expected to see lucrative growth over the coming years. Increase in passenger vehicles sales has favored the demand for authorized service centers. Strict government regulation regarding emissions has forced car owners to focus more on vehicle maintenance. Moreover, the prefoliation of technologically advanced vehicles has accelerated the need for high-tech car service facilities. Speculating growing demand, a study conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., suggests that the authorized car service center market could reach a valuation of around USD 300 billion by 2025.

Below mentioned are some ongoing trends in authorized car service center industry:

Growing inclination towards regular car maintenance

The global authorized car service center market is thriving on the cusp of valuable maintenance services. Strict federal regulations imposed in countries like Europe, mainly to enhance vehicle fuel economy and proper functioning, have pressured vehicle owners to opt for car service centers.

Vehicles aged over three years usually require regular maintenance for proper operation and compliance with regulatory norms. Preventive maintenance helps car owners to preserve their vehicle’s resale value as well as help avoid sudden failures. With growing awareness pertaining to regular car maintenance, authorized OEM service station and independent garages could accrue considerable growth. Moreover, increasing occurrence of frequent repairs for dents and scratches could compliment the car body services segment.

Advent of multi-brand car service centers

Multi-brand service provider are renowned for offering high-quality repairs for almost every car make. Leading firms operating in this segment include TVS Automobiles Solutions, Mahindra and Bosch. These firms are focusing on expanding their service stations to offer valuable maintenance packages to fleet operators. Authorized car service providers are also pouring in investments to expand their enhance their service offerings. For instance, Bosch established a new Bengaluru-based CoCo Bosch Car Service Center to offer cutting-edge equipment like a nitrogen tire inflator, wheel aligner, headlight aligner for multi-brand cars, and nitrogen tire inflator. Development of next-generation vehicles could further fueled the requirement for multi-brand workshops.

OEM automakers also seen offering complete vehicle packages at completive prices to differentiate their services. Manufacturers are initiating strategic partnerships to be at the forefront of the industry. For instance, in 2018, Toyota Motor Corporation inked a deal with Grab to offer ride-hailing fleet maintenance. The automaker would offer complete maintenance packages and provision of light-warranty void for its cars.

Swelling car sales in APAC

The Asia Pacific authorized car service center market is projected to grow immensely owing to the increasing vehicle sales in countries like China, India and Australia. The region’s thriving automobile industry could fuel the demand for car maintenance and repair station. According to the Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA), in 2017, the nation had the maximum car ownerships, with an estimate 764 cars per 1,000 people. Increase in traffic density and congestion may also lead to wear and tear of vehicles, thereby fueling increased requirement for regular vehicular maintenance for proper functioning in APAC.

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.1.1 Scope, definitions, & forecast parameters

1.1.1.1 Definitions:

1.1.1.2 Forecast parameters & considerations

1.2 Data Sources

1.2.1 Secondary

1.2.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Authorized car service center industry 3600 synopsis, 2014 – 2025

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Autobody workshops trends

2.1.3 Service trends

2.1.4 Vehicle age trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Authorized Car Service Center: Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Component suppliers

3.4.2 Service providers

3.4.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4.4 End-users

3.4.5 Vendor matrix

3.5 Pricing trends by region

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 MEA

3.5.6 Cost structure analysis

3.6 Qualitative analysis of unauthorized car service centers market

3.6.1 North America

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)

3.6.4 Latin America

3.6.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

3.7 Technology Landscape

3.7.1 On-Board Diagnostics (OBD)

3.7.2 Vehicle Service Management System

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 North America

3.8.1.1 Automobile Repair Facilities Act

3.8.2 Europe

3.8.2.1 The Supply of Goods and Services Act 1982

3.8.2.2 The Sales and Supply of Goods to Consumers Regulations, 2002

3.8.3 Asia Pacific

3.8.3.1 Automobile Maintenance and Repair Market – Ministry of Transport China

3.8.4 Latin America

3.8.4.1 On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) System Requirement

3.8.5 Middle East and Africa

3.8.5.1 Ministry of Economy and Commerce

3.9 Key decision-making parameters for car servicing

3.9.1 Need recognition

3.9.2 Information search

3.9.3 Evaluation of alternatives

3.9.4 Post-service behavior

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 North America

3.10.1.1.1 High motorization rate

3.10.1.2 Europe

3.10.1.2.1 Stringent government regulations for fuel economy and carbon emission

3.10.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.10.1.3.1 Growth in passenger cars and aftersales service industry

3.10.1.4 Latin America

3.10.1.4.1 Increasing old car fleet and reduced road infrastructure spending

3.10.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.10.1.5.1 Proliferating automobile industry and increasing demand for high-end cars

3.10.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.10.2.1 Growing unauthorized car service centers

3.11 Innovation & sustainability

3.11.1 Remote Vehicle Updating Services

3.11.2 3D Printing

3.11.3 Augmented Reality (AR)

3.12 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.13 Porter’s analysis

3.14 Competitive landscape

3.14.1 Top players overview, 2018

3.14.2 Key stakeholders

3.14.3 Strategic dashboard

3.15 PESTLE analysis

Chapter 4 Authorized Car Service Center Market, By Autobody Shop

4.1 Key trends, by autobody shop

4.2 OEM authorized workshops

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

4.3 Organized multi-brand service providers

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

