Busbar Market to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during 2020-2025

Consistent growth in the global population has induced a massive demand for electricity across the world which shall have a direct impact over busbar manufacturing in the coming years. Busbars are essentially conductive systems that are factory assembled for the distribution of electric power from a supply point to a number of output circuits. A busbar system is considered as the real backbone of the distribution assembly.

Different types of busbars can come in several shapes and sizes like flat strips, rods and solid bars that tend to affect the current carrying capacity of the product, where the material composition and the cross-sectional size control the amount of current that can pass by the busbar.

The product is extremely popular on account of secure & reliability as well as environment-friendly features. They need only a few installation materials and plug-in outlets that are both re-locatable and reusable. Busbar installation is less expensive in comparison by avoiding as labor for third party electrical specialists. This has encouraged wide adoption of busbars across the distribution and the grid systems, proving to be beneficial for busbar market expansion.

With the migration of a large chunk of population towards urban areas, the demand for electricity has only amplified faster than before. Authorities have observed an ostensible need to build more power networks as well as replace the age-old transmission lines to be able to increase the electrical efficiency and expand the network coverage.

This has induced various electricity distribution operators as well as government authorities to begin investing in the replacement and expansion of the electricity distribution networks across various countries.

According to the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE), the operators of electricity distribution of Romania have planned to invest RON 1.6 billion that is supposed to target the electricity distribution network at the rate of 90%. The investment shall replace the outdated and worn equipment and help reduce the technological losses as well as enhance the quality of work and service for network expansion.

The replacements and refurbishments of grid networks shall propel busbar market size with considerably increased adoption over time. Increasing environmental concern has also led several industry players to focus on grid network upgradation that will help limit the carbon footprint. Various ICT firms have been making investments and collaborating on digital solutions for smart grids and efficiency.

ABB will be providing Argo Energia, an electric power firm in Brazil, a collection of asset management software solutions that could help enhance the stability and efficiency of the new power transmission in the country. Such efforts will bolster T&D equipment and positively impact global busbar industry outlook over the coming years.

Rising consumption of electricity across residential areas will have a positive influence on busbar market on account of the growing world population and rapid urbanization, along with the increased use of consumer electric goods worldwide. An average home in the U.S consumes nearly 11,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) every year. The electricity consumption in residential areas are mostly covered by air conditioning, space heating and water heating.

