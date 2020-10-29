Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market – A USD 1Billion Opportunity by 2026

Pune, Maharashtra, October 29 2020 (Wiredrelease) Graphical Research –:According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market Size By Product (Mono Di Glycerides & Derivatives, Lecithin, Stearoyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters, Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Food & Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Sauces & Dressings, Others)”, Estimated to Exceed USD 1 Billion by 2026. Food and beverage market in Asia Pacific are expected to witness considerable growth owing to increasing spending power of people and rising consumer preference for food products formulated using naturally-derived ingredients. Food emulsifiers market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant gains owing to its increasing applications in bakery and confectionary products, processed meat and fish and beverages, among others.

Increasing demand for health drinks and juices require the use of food emulsifiers for uniform mixing of the juice and water, since they are dilute concentrations of liquids. Growing health conscious population in developing countries such as China, Japan and India are likely to further promote product demand. The increasing efforts being undertaken by major players to formulate food additives with enhanced controlled release, protection, taste masking and targeted delivery for use in beverages is likely to further boost the product demand.

Increasing consumption of processed meat and fish products is likely to raise the demand for food emulsifiers in processed meat applications. The consumption of processed fish has increased in Thailand and Indonesia since the past few years. While the consumption of processed poultry meat and swine meat has increased in China, Japan and India over the last few years. Statistics indicate that revenue of processed meat in Asia Pacific is about USD 45 billion in 2020 with average per capita consumption amounting to about 1.7 kg in 2020.

Mono Di Glycerides & Derivatives dominated the Asia Pacific food emulsifiers market in 2019 with a market value of USD 308.3 Million in 2019. Mono Di Glycerides & Derivatives are produced by mixing edible oils with glycerin, and widely used in bakery and dairy products, and margarine. The increasing applications of monoglyceride derivatives such as ethoxylated monoglycerides, lactoglycerides and diacetyl tartaric esters of monoglycerides in cakes and other bakery products due to their property to aerate the dough is likely to raise the product demand.

Stearoyl lactylates and sorbitan esters are the most common emulsifiers derived from fatty acids. The increasing use of stearoyl lactylates as dough strengtheners and conditioners in breads is likely to further raise the demand from bakery and confectionary applications. Moreover, the increasing application of sorbitan and polysorbates are used for aeration in cakes and icings is expected to escalate the market growth. Besides, sucrose esters are used as emulsifiers in chewing gums, sauces, soups and canned liquid coffee

Key players in the Asia Pacific food emulsifiers market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont, Cargill, Kerry Group Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Lonza Group and Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Corbion N.V., Palsgaard A/S, DSM, Sinofi Ingredients, Global Specialty Ingredients, Givaudan SA, among others.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1436/sample

This content has been published by Graphical Research company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].