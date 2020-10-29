North America Windows & Doors Market Revenue to Exceed USD 39 Billion by 2026

Pune, Maharashtra, October 29 2020 (Wiredrelease) Graphical Research –:According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Windows & Doors Market Share Size, By Material (uPVC, Wood, Metal), By Application (Residential [New Residential, Improvement & Repair], Commercial [New Commercial, Improvement & Repair]), By Country, Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026″, will surpass USD 39 billion by 2026.

Countries of North America are facing aging infrastructure and the maintenance & restructuring process of aged infrastructure does not match the deterioration pace. Consumer awareness about the critical link between the quality of life and infrastructure may cause a major shift in public policy. The shift in policy will favor accelerated infrastructure construction activities and improvised maintenance. The above-mentioned factors are expected to bring about a rise in the pre-existing demand levels in these regions. Increasing improvement and repair activities in the region are expected to boost the windows & doors demand over the forecast period. However, the COVID-19 outbreak in the region is expected to hamper industry growth in the near future. The U.S. is among the harshly impacted countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

Among metals, aluminum is the most used metal in the construction of windows & doors. The usage of aluminum in North America grew substantially from 2016 to 2019. However, the global production of aluminum is growing faster than its demand since April 2014. Besides, it conveys an aesthetically better appearance compared to its uPVC counterparts. Wooden framing is the preferred choice of those architectural & construction firms that endeavors to build a ‘Green Building’ by incorporating natural materials in their construction activities. Incorporating natural materials, such as wood in proofing, will imply a negative Global Warming Potential (GWP), thereby conveying builders with additional financial incentives by providing tax relaxation. Recent stringent regulations along with consumer awareness of the decreasing number of trees may affect the overall business growth. Furthermore, the requirement for regular maintenance owing to the swelling of wood due to moisture contact may further hamper product penetration.

The depletion in the overall energy usage of buildings owing to insulation against heat and better visibility will positively influence the overall North America new commercial windows & doors market demand over the forecast timeframe. An upgrade in building standards focusing on the safety of the building and an upsurge in eco-friendly materials are gaining prominence in the industry. Industry players are focusing on opportunities to provide products that maintain the overall theme of a commercial building, further supporting industry growth.

The residential construction segment is growing at the highest pace in North America, especially in the U.S. The rising population and increasing disposable incomes in the U.S. have further boosted the demand for residential construction. The residential construction segment was valued at USD 523.43 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Residential, commercial, and institutional constructions will be strong, particularly in California, where housing prices and availability are making it hard for people to live near their place of work. The mountain region of the U.S. will continue witnessing high growth rates for residential construction and will have a solid growth for the windows & doors market in the upcoming years.

Many multinational and regional companies have a presence in the industry. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Anderson Corporation, Pella Corporation, ATIS Group, JELD-WEN, Inc., Vinylguard Window & Door Systems Ltd., and Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd. (PDS).

