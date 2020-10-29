As it’s spooktacular gift for resort guests, Sandals Beaches and Resorts Halloween Sale offers a free romantic private candlelight dinner for two. Couples will be seated at a table specially decorated with tropical floral arrangements and glowing with candlelight.

A four-course gourmet meal will be served by a personal waiter and will include a bottle of Ruffino Prosecco and unlimited pours of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines.

All guests need to do is pick their location of choice to partake in this free enjoyable dinner experience.

Located on the islands of Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia, guests can book, register, and check into:

Sandals Grande Antigua

Sandals Grenada

Sandals Royal Bahamian

Sandals Emerald Bay

Sandals Barbados

Sandals Royal Barbados

Sandals Regency La Toc

Sandals Halcyon Beach

Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Sandals Ochi Beach Resort

Sandals South Coast

Sandals Royal Caribbean

Sandals Montego Bay

Sandals Negril

Sandals Royal Plantation

This free private candlelight dinner for two is available when booking 6 paid nights or more. Guests must register their booking in order to receive this special dinner offer through a registration form submitted within 72 hours of booking.

Guests who are already booked – have no fear! They can take advantage of this offer as well simply by registering.

From the moment guests arrive at the resorts’ airport lounges, through to the entire on-resort experience, Sandals wants their visitors to feel safe and enjoy a worry free vacation. Despite what is going on in the world today, guests can relax knowing the Sandals Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness is in effect at all their resorts.

So don’t be afraid… book with Sandals Beaches and Resorts and let them welcome you to paradise.

