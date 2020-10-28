Tobago leverages UNESCO designation to boost tourism development

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited celebrates the island’s latest achievement of obtaining UNESCO Man and the Biosphere designation, and welcomes the opportunity to leverage this milestone to develop and promote the island’s tourism product.

This programme aims to improve livelihoods in local communities, while safeguarding ecosystems. It promotes innovative approaches to the sustainable development of green and blue economies across the globe, and the improvement of relationships between people and their environments.

Mr. Louis Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at TTAL stated:

“The Man and the Biosphere achievement is a welcome catalyst to spur growth in Tobago’s sustainable tourism development, which is a core focus of the Tobago Tourism Agency. It will undoubtedly auger well for our destination’s international appeal in the new era of travel, and enhances development that aligns with our brand of unspoilt, untouched and undiscovered.”

This international designation strategically aligns with TTAL’s existing environmental programs which have been instituted in partnership with accredited global bodies. Earlier this month, TTAL acquired Blue Flag pilot status for three of Tobago’s beautiful beaches, and a week prior to that the Agency was featured on Green Key International’s website for their efforts to raise the standard and quality of sustainable products in Tobago.

Commenting on the timeliness of destination Tobago’s latest milestone in light of the ongoing pandemic, TTAL’s Director of Product Development and Destination Management Mr. Narendra Ramgulam, stated:

“This news comes at an ideal time for Tobago, as it presents a beneficial tool for economic recovery in a post-COVID era. Trends indicate that travellers will especially now be seeking out safe and clean destinations. As an approved WTTC ‘Safe Travels’ destination, Tobago has already taken the necessary steps to meet the demands of the traveler of tomorrow, and we welcome this opportunity to further enhance our appeal as an environmentally conscious destination.”