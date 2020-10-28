First winter season 2020 TUI flight arrives in Saint Lucia from UK

Tuesday October 27 marked the return of TUI to Saint Lucia. TUI’s winter weekly direct flights from London Gatwick to Hewanorra International Airport will run through to March 2021.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the travel company has flown to the island showing its commitment and confidence in the tourism authorities and people of Saint Lucia. By continuing to manage Covid-19 protocols, Saint Lucia has been included in TUI’s long-haul programme for 2020-21 as one of only three Caribbean destinations featured.

As Saint Lucia continues its phased responsible reopening, 182 passengers and crewmembers from the UK on TUI flight TOM24 were welcomed at 16:10 AST, with a full complement of safety protocols in place including the wearing of masks, screening at a Nurses Station, verification of travel documents and sanitizing of hands and luggage.

“We want to thank our people again for their continued commitment to maintaining our Covid-19 protocols. It’s not an easy task but it’s necessary and is one of the reasons why major travel brands such as TUI support Saint Lucia year after year, even in these most challenging times. Our international visitors have now come to understand the importance of our health measures and checks when they visit us. We know that they choose Saint Lucia because they feel safe and of course they are going to have a great time.” said Minister of Tourism Honourable Dominic Fedee.

The hotels in the TUI programme include:

The Royalton

Hideaway at Royalton

Mystique by Royalton

Rendezvous

Bay Gardens Hotel

Bay Gardens Beach Resort

Harbor Club

Bel Jou

Sugar Beach

Starfish

The BodyHoliday

A second weekly flight begins from 5th November from Manchester in the UK, serving the North of the country.

Travelers to Saint Lucia are encouraged to ensure that all travel documents are on hand when at the nurses’ station, immigration, and customs in an effort to expedite screening processes.