France goes into nationwide quarantine on October 30

French President Emmanuel Macron announced during a televised address to the nation today, that France will go into the second round of nationwide quarantine starting on October 30.

The move, said Macron, was due to the rapid increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country.

“I decided that from Friday the quarantine regime will be restored, which previously helped to contain the virus,” Macron said. According to the French president, the quarantine in the country will last until December 1.

“The COVID-19 virus is spreading in France at a speed that even the most pessimistic forecasts did not foresee. The number of people infected in relation to the total population has doubled in one week, ”said Macron.