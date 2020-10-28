US citizens in Riyadh warned of potential terror attack on Saudi capital

US Embassy in Riyadh warned American citizens, currently in the Kingdom, of a potential terror attacks on the Saudi capital, saying that missiles or drones may be headed toward the city “today, October 28.”

“If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the alert advised. It also warned Americans that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted,“falling debris represents a significant risk.” The embassy did not elaborate on the details of the possible threat.

The officials with Saudi-led coalition announced today that coalition forces eliminated six bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels toward Saudi Arabia.

The drones were launched in the direction of the kingdom, and six explosive-laden drones were destroyed, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday, citing the Arab coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen.

Houthi terrorists have targeted the Gulf monarchy several times in recent weeks, the coalition claimed, adding it is taking all necessary measures to protect civilians.

A day earlier, the Houthi militia said it had launched a bomb-laden drone attack toward Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia. On the same day, the Arab coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone fired by the Houthis from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia.

Civil war erupted in Yemen in late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia forced the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 to support the Hadi government.