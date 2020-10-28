Rising global EV deployment will stimulate EV battery reuse market trends over 2020-2026

The global EV battery reuse market share is anticipated to gain considerable traction over the forecast spell, given the mounting prices of constituent metals such as cobalt. Furthermore, the rising focus on minimizing mass disposal is anticipated to boost the reuse of EV batteries.

The rising deployment of electric vehicles worldwide has significantly driven up the number of EV batteries available for refurbishment. This shift towards EVs is a result of fluctuating fossil fuel costs and is a major contributing factor to EV battery reuse market development over the years.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4812

Intensifying investment focus on the development of fast EV charging infrastructure is also likely to add impetus to industry outlook.

Based on estimates from a Global Market Insights, Inc. report, the global EV battery reuse market size is projected to surpass total installation of more than 16 GWh by 2026.

Higher replacement of batteries will drive EV battery reuse market expansion

Based on source, the battery electric vehicle segment is poised to amass considerable gains over the estimated timeline, owing to the rising replacement of batteries.

Harsh operational temperatures, fluctuating discharge rates and multiple partial cycles each year are among the major factors that influence battery performance in electric vehicles. Consequently, more batteries which do not meet the standards of performance are being utilized for refurbishment, which is in turn fostering EV battery reuse market growth.

Additionally, increasingly stringent regulations aimed at minimizing mass battery disposals, alongside burgeoning demand for EV batteries across stationary storage applications will also assert a positive influence on industry trends over the projected timeframe.

High refurbishment complexities and falling battery costs may hamper industry development

Variations in electrode chemistry, format and size of battery pack, along with volume fragmentation and lack of standardization in battery designs can significantly increase the complexity of battery recycling, in turn posing a roadblock to the EV battery reuse market outlook.

Also, the decreasing costs for new batteries can hamper industry growth, owing to the diminishing of the cost differential between new and used batteries, as the remanufacturing cost rate of decline lags the rate of decline in the production of new batteries.

Burgeoning interest in expanding base stations sites to serve as a key trend for industry growth

The deployment of second-life EV batteries is expected to witness substantial growth in the base station application, as the investment interest in global communication tower site development rises. In Europe, the number of wireless towers in anticipated to reach a commendable level by 2025. This is evident from strong initiatives taken by European authorities to boost the presence of communication towers in the region, including various Build-to-Suit projects being undertaken across Europe, including a point-of-presence roll-out of 20,000 in France, as well as efforts by German telecommunications organization to add over 8,000 sites by the year 2022.

Base stations require robust energy storage systems, in order to ensure smoother and more streamlined operations, for which second-life EV batteries are considered suitable solutions. This is anticipated to augment EV battery reuse market penetration in the segment over the foreseeable future.

Rapid shift towards electric mobility in the APAC region will present lucrative growth opportunities

Steady rise in purchasing power and a notable shift towards electric mobility are the key factors contributing to growth of the APAC EV battery reuse market share over the forecast period.

Japan, South Korea, China and India are the key markets for refurbished batteries, mainly due to the rising prevalence of electric vehicles in these regions. According to estimates from the IEA (International Energy Agency), over 7.2 million EVs were sold across the globe in 2019, of which 45% were represented by China. Additionally, the energy demand from emerging economies is growing rapidly, which is expected to create a surge in need for storage systems and EV charging stations

The EV battery reuse industry is bolstered by the presence of strong players including Mitsubishi Electric, BYD Co, Ltd., Relectrify Pty Ltd., Daimler AG, Global Battery Solutions, Connected Energy, and Groupe Renault, among others. These players are involved in several strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to enhance battery recycling prospects and in turn expedite market growth over the coming years.

To illustrate, Hyundai Motor Group has inked a strategic collaboration with SK Innovation Co. targeted towards the establishment of a sustainable EV battery ecosystem for successful mobility industry outlook in the future. Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will make joint efforts to improve various EV battery-related business areas, including battery management services, battery sales and battery recycling and reuse.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4 EV battery reuse market, By Application

4.1 EV battery reuse market share by application, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Energy storage

4.2.1 Global market from energy storage, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2 Global market from energy storage, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3 EV charging

4.3.1 Global market from EV charging, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2 Global market from EV charging, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.4 Base stations

4.4.1 Global market from base stations, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2 Global market from base stations, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.5 Low speed vehicles

4.5.1 Global market from low speed vehicles, 2015 – 2026

4.5.2 Global market from low speed vehicles, by region, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete table of content of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/ev-battery-reuse-market

Browse Related Report :

Traction Battery Market revenue worth over $65 billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

America SLI Battery Market projected to exceed $16 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Lithium Ion Battery Market Value to Hit $73 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.