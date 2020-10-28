Europe Air Compressor Market Size to Cross USD 22 Billion by 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Europe Air Compressor Market Size, By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Technology (Rotary [Screw, Scroll], Reciprocating, Centrifugal), By Lubrication (Oil-free, Oil-filled), By Application (Home Appliances, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Energy, Commercial, Manufacturing, Healthcare [Medical, Dental]), Mining & Construction, Transportation), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026 Share to surpass USD 22 billion by 2026.

The market will be driven by growing industrial advancements in the East European countries and the established healthcare sector in Western Europe. The increasing number of chronic diseases has catapulted investments in the healthcare sector. The aforementioned factor has increased research & development activities to develop better diagnostic equipment, where compressed air is a prime ingredient. This will boost the regional air compressor demand in the near future. The Europe automotive industry will also propel air compressor sales as the product is an indispensable part of every automobile. Air compressors are used in automotive air conditioners, vehicular air brakes, and to control air intake in turbocharger & supercharger engines, allowing the combustion of an increased amount of fuel in equal-sized cylinders.

However, high product prices may act as a limiting factor in the air compressor industry size. Furthermore, environmental regulations to reduce noise & air pollution levels are surging product manufacturing costs. The aforementioned factor will directly result in the rise of air compressor prices, hampering market growth by 2026.

Rising construction & infrastructural activities in Eastern Europe will also boost the portable air compressor demand, growing at a CAGR of over 7% by 2026. The reciprocating compressors segment dictated the market and garnered over 40% market share in 2019. Oil-free air compressors will prove to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of around 4%. Lightweight and continuous supply of uncontaminated compressed air will create potential opportunities for these products. The home appliances segment held a prominent market share in 2019 and accounted for over 25% in the overall industry share.

Major manufacturers in the market are Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Aerzen), Atlas Copco, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Bauer Compressors, Inc. Gardner Denver, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Sullair LLC, Doosan Portable Power, Sullivan-Palatek, Inc., Quincy Compressor, and several others.

