Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2020-2026

Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market size over USD 10,485.0 Million by 2026 end and register a CAGR of over 1.9% from 2020 to 2026

Centrifugal air compressors, also known as radial air compressors, are extensively used in energy, oil & gas, manufacturing, semiconductor & electronics, food & beverage, and healthcare applications. One of the key advantages of these systems is that they remove all contamination by providing high-pressure air. They form a critical element of any manufacturing or industrial facility for a range of applications such as automation, machine processes, and drying of components.

Some of the world’s leading manufacturers have been implementing compressed air (CA) systems to make manufacturing operations more sustainable. For example, Toyota Motor Corporation’s Huntsville, Alabama-based facility is equipped with five large radial compressors that provide air across the 1.2 million sq ft plant. The company aims to eliminate CO2 emissions from its plants globally as part of the Toyota Environmental 2050 Challenge.

As per a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., global centrifugal air compressor market size is estimated to be worth more than US$10 billion by 2026. Highlighted below are some prominent factors augmenting the technology demand in the future.

Horizontally split compressors to gain traction

Radial compressors are broadly classified as horizontally split and vertically split in terms of the casing. Horizontally split air compressors are expected to witness substantial demand over the next few years, with rapid adoption across large-scale industries. These systems mainly operate at a discharge pressure of up to 40 bar and are preferred in low-power applications. They are widely used in healthcare, electronics, and food & beverage sectors where air purity is necessary.

Stationary air compressors to witness strong demand

Centrifugal compressors can also be bifurcated into stationary and portable systems. The demand for stationary air compressors is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% through 2026, with rapid industrial development in emerging economies. These compressors are largely used in semiconductor, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. A booming consumer electronics sector in China, Japan, and South Korea will certainly provide promising opportunities to local manufacturers.

Growing implementation in food & beverage sector

The food & beverage industry is emerging as one of the leading end-users of radial compressed air systems, which are widely used in production of wine, yogurt, and citric acid-based products. The need for compressed air in the food processing sector has increased due to increasing number of refrigerated warehouses for storage. Growing consumption of packaged foods in developed as well as developing regions will positively impact centrifugal air compressor industry trends.

Increasing adoption across manufacturing sector

It is estimated that the manufacturing sector will capture more than 35% revenue share of centrifugal air compressor market by 2026. Aerospace, automotive, chemicals processing, and iron & steel are among the major end-users of CA systems. The iron & steel industry has experienced robust growth in recent years with considerable expansion of automotive and construction sectors. Similar trends in the near future will undeniably bolster the industry outlook.

Rising shale oil exploration activities in North America

North America, led by the U.S., is projected to account for over 15% revenue share of centrifugal air compressor industry by 2026. The regional demand can be attributed to expansion of the manufacturing sector and constant innovations in automotive, construction, and electronics sectors. In upcoming years, the U.S. government is expected to make substantial investments in shale oil and gas exploration projects, constantly require supply of compressed high-pressure air.

General Electric, Atlas Copco, Kobelco Compressors America, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Elliott Group, Dresser-Rand, Ingersoll-Rand PLC., Shanghai Denair Compressor Co., Danfoss, Ltd, Gardner Denver, Inc., and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited are among the leading product manufacturers worldwide.

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Base estimation & working

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 Asia Pacific

1.2.4 Latin America

1.2.5 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.3.1 COVID-19 impact calaculations for industry forecast

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Secondary

1.4.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Centrifugal air compressor industry 360° synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Casing trends

2.1.4 End-user trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Centrifugal Air Compressor Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry size and forecast

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Distributor channel analysis

3.3.2 Vendor matrix

3.3.3 COVID-19 impact on industry ecosystem

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 High automotive industry growth in Asia Pacific and the U.S.

3.4.1.2 Rapid industrial growth in Asia Pacific

3.4.1.3 Technological developments in the field of centrifugal air compressor

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1 Strict regulations regarding centrifugal air compressor usage

3.4.2.2 Popularity of centrifugal air compressor rental services

3.5 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.6 Regulatory trends

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 China

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.8.1 Strategy dashboard

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Regional price trends (including COVID-19 impact)

3.10.1 Cost structure analysis

