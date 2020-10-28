Earthmoving Equipment Market Global Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2020 – 2026

Earthmoving equipment market size is projected to reach USD 91 billion by 2026; as per the latest new research report, growing adoption in the commercial sector, favorable Government initiatives and growing transport infrastructure development worldwide will drive the global market size.

The report analyzes the restrainers, drivers and challenges of the market, future growth potentials and its impact on the demand shaping the market during the predicted period from 2015 to 2023.

Excavators will continue to be the most attractive equipment with more than 9% CAGR from 2016 to 2023. Real-time monitoring features for identyfying and supervising system failure are expected to drive demand.

The multifunction equipment is preferred over single-function equipment for saving the cost. This also reduces the time and labor required to accomplish the task with improved efficiency and extended productivity as added advantages. Rising investments in R&D to discover solutions to enhance product offerings will propel the market.

Earthmoving machinery is mainly applied in the construction industry. The construction industry is predicted to maintain its dominance, with more than 60 % of the Earthmoving machinery market share. Excavator are used in surface level and below ground operations. Rising demand in factories and manufacturing facilities will drive the excavator segment growth. Obtaining construction equipment on rent or lease is a rising trend. The construction equipment rental market is predicted to exceed USD 85 billion by 2023.

In Private and Government sectors, increasing demand for technologically advanced solutions, featuring better material handling and improved fuel efficiency combined with lower emissions and safety is expected to propel the market worldwide. Europe earthmoving equipment market share will remain steady, with revenue forecast to exceed 43 billion in predicted timeframe.

The growing trend towards the usage of used heavy machinery across numerous countries may prove to be a threat to the new products that are to be launched in the segment. Increasing expenditure on infrastructure activities is also forecast to escalate demand, notably over the coming years.

Some of the key participants operating in the global earthmoving equipment include John Deer, Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, Hitachi, Liebherr, Doosan, etc.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Definitions & forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Secondary

1.2.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Earthmoving equipment industry 360° synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Impact of COVID-19 on earthmoving equipment industry landscape

3.2.1. Global outlook

3.2.2. Regional impact

3.2.2.1. North America

3.2.2.2. Europe

3.2.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4. Latin America

3.2.2.5. MEA

3.2.3. Industry value chain

3.2.3.1. Research & development

3.2.3.2. Manufacturing

3.2.3.3. Marketing

3.2.3.4. Supply

3.2.4. Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1. Strategy

3.2.4.2. Distribution network

3.2.4.3. Business growth

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Technology providers

3.3.3. Manufacturers

3.3.4. End use landscape

3.3.5. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.5. MEA

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Government investments in infrastructure development in North America

3.6.1.2. Growing demand for technologically advanced equipment in Europe

3.6.1.3. Rapidly growing urbanization & industrialization in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.4. Positive outlook of mining industry in Latin America

3.6.1.5. Smart city development initiatives in MEA

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. High initial and maintenance cost of earthmoving equipment

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.8.1. Supplier power

3.8.2. Buyer power

3.8.3. Threat of new entrants

3.8.4. Threat of substitutes

3.8.5. Internal rivalry

3.9. PESTEL analysis

