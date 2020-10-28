Space Frame Market Share Research By Applications, Regions Industry Forecast To 2026

Space frame or space structure, which is made by interlocking struts in a geometric pattern, have a widespread application in constructing workshops, airplane hangars, live concert arenas, assembly halls, transportation terminals, warehouses and sports arenas. Revolutionary inventions and innovations in architectural engineering have resulted advanced materials for space frame structure.

Production of these components will be amplified by the growing need for lightweight materials in architecture and structural engineering. According to a Global Market Insights, Inc., analysis report, global space frame market size is projected to surpass US$600 million by 2026. Mentioned below are some factors propelling the market growth.

Request for a sample copy of this research [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4833

Demand from architectural engineering

Space structures are considerably durable, which are extensively utilized in long-span rooftops, exterior walls, floors, and canopies. The material used in space frame structure render benefits of extension and contraction which results in high applications of the product in constructing large arenas to host mass gatherings, music concerts, and sports tournaments.

The space frame market, based on application, is categorized into vertical glazed, atriums, roofs, skylights, dome roofs, side bridges, skywalks, canopies, and entryways applications. The growing trend of adopting modern architectures in construction activities coupled with fast infrastructure development in emerging economies would render a sustainable market environment for the product.

Applications of steel and metal space frame

Space frame are made of steel, aluminum, and metal alloys. On account of the structural advantages of metal space frame such as robustness, durability, and rigidity, the product is highly preferred in constructing self-supporting and rigid framework.

A steel space frame design supported by concrete or piers bases are used to construct workshops, garages, and others. With advantages such as cost-effectiveness, resistance to termites, flexibility, eco-friendliness, low maintenance cost, and others, the demand for steel space frame is growing steadily.

Single & double layer grid in construction

Based on structure, the space frame industry is bifurcated into single, double, and triple-layer grids. Single layer grids are used as the core structural system of floors and roofs which are highly required in commercial and residential construction.

Double layer grid (DLG) are made up of two sets of interconnected parallel beams. DLGs are made for plane surfaces, by modifying the top and bottom layers, it can be transformed into free forms that could be used in constructing structures of different shapes. The extensive construction and renovation activities across the globe will foster the product demand.

Request for [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4833

Infrastructure development in APAC amid COVID-19

Asia Pacific space frame structure market will be driven by the rising demand for construction activities, with accelerating population base and extensive advancements in construction techniques. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the infrastructural development in the region, and it will continue to resist market growth throughout 2020.

According to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the net value of Asian infrastructure private transactions had declined to nearly US$196 billion in 2019. This crisis came to light due to the irregular trade policies, election cycles, the impact of climate change, and the slowdown of the global economy.

Notably, with the resumption of business operations after the end of the lockdown imposed due the coronavirus outbreak, the global economy is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. Leading companies of the industry include Zhejiang Southeast Space Frame Co., CST Industries, Pillow Space Frame, Delta Structures, USKON, Gossamer Space Frames, HHSS Group, MERO-TSK International, Lindner Group, Core Metallic, DSI Spaceframes, and Hindustan Alcox, among others.

Table of contents for this research [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/space-frame-market

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.3.1. Base estimation & working

1.3.1.1. North America

1.3.1.2. Europe

1.3.1.3. APAC

1.3.1.4. LATAM

1.3.1.5. MEA

1.4. Data sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.2.1. Paid

1.4.2.2. Unpaid

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Space frame industry 360° synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Structure trends

2.1.3. Material trends

2.1.4. Tube trends

2.1.5. Application trends

2.1.6. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Space Frame Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. Covid-19 impact on Industry size

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor Matrix

3.3.2. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4. Raw material analysis

3.4.1. Covid-19 impact on raw material supply

3.5. Industry impact forces

3.5.1. Growth drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing use of lightweight structures

3.5.1.2. Increasing popularity of live concerts

3.5.1.3. Better load capacity and minimizes construction time & cost

3.5.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1. Difficult to engineer

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. China

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Regional price trends

3.8.1. Covid-19 impact on price trends

3.8.2. Cost structure analysis

3.8.2.1. R&D cost

3.8.2.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.8.2.3. Raw material cost

3.8.2.4. Distribution cost

3.8.2.5. Operating cost

3.8.2.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.9.2. Strategic dashboard

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.11. PESTEL analysis

3.12. COVID-19 impact on space frame by application

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]