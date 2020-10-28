Aircraft Fairings Market: Opportunities, Leading Players, Trends Outlook Up to 2026

The global aircraft fairings market is projected to observe a period of tremendous growth due to the growing demand for more fuel-efficient aircrafts and the projected long-term growth of the global tourism sector. Over the past couple of years, several low cost carriers are increasingly focusing towards long-term collaborative agreements with prominent aircraft manufacturers to effectively expand their respective fuel-efficient fleets.

The rapidly growing number of aircrafts across the globe, caused by the projected long-term growth of air passengers, is creating a number of lucrative opportunities for the aircraft fairing market. In fact, according to a 2019 report of major European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, the total number of airplanes across the world is expected to reach the 48,000 mark, effectively doubling, by 2038. The demand for aircraft fairings is expected to go up tremendously owing to the aforementioned determinant.

Get sample copy of this research [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3523

Fairings that are manufactured using metals like aluminum, titanium, steel, and its alloys are projected to hold a crucial share in the overall market landscape in terms of material. Fairings are usually used as noise-reducing components that dampen the cabin noise during taking off and landing operations.

Recently, perforated titanium-based landing gear fairings have been gaining immense traction and consumer attention due to their debris protection capabilities and robust structural and flexural strengths. This sift in preferences is expected to shape the segment share through the forecast timeframe.

The Asia Pacific aircraft fairings market is projected to expand at a CAGR of about 2% over the forecast timespan. This growth is attributed to the steady growth of the regional aerospace industry, especially across emerging economies such as India and China. The aforementioned regional aerospace industry growth is ascribed to the rapidly increasing investments towards local maintenance and production facilities from established manufacturers. Taking 2019 for instance, Boeing, the renowned aviation giant reportedly announced its plan to establish a new manufacturing facility in India for the production of the F/A 18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft.

Meanwhile, key aircraft fairings market players are increasingly adopting new growth strategies to diversify their revenue streams, this also includes taking in orders for customization of fairings from customers. Citing an instance, in June 2018, Strata Manufacturing, the UAE based advanced composite aero-structures production facility owned by Mubadala Investment Company, successfully fulfilled industrialization of an Airbus A350-900 elongated eFSFs (Flat Support Fairings) modification for SABCA (Sociétés Anonyme Belge de Constructions Aéronautiques), a Belgian aerospace firm.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3523

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Aircraft Fairings Market, By Application

5.1. Global aircraft fairings market share, by application, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Wing

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Fuselage

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Empennage

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.5. Landing gear

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.6. Engine

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Aircraft Fairings Market, By Material

6.1. Global aircraft fairings market share, by material, 2019 & 2026

6.2. CFRP

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. GFRP

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Metals & alloys

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Others (hybrid composites, aramid based composites, etc.)

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/aircraft-fairings-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]