Aerospace Plastics Market 2020-2026: Regional Revenue, Growth & Trends Analysis

The global aerospace plastics market is slated to observe a period of tremendous growth over the coming years due to the increasing number of domestic and international air transports throughout emerging economies. Additionally, significant rise in the demand for innovative, advanced lightweight aircraft would further complement the market size by the end of projected time period.

While the global lockdown, brought on by COVID-19, has resulted in an economic slowdown, which has also adversely affected the aviation industry, when looking at the long term prospects, the industry is expected to observe exponential growth over the coming years. The projected growth is ascribed to the projected rise in the number of air passengers across the world. In fact, according to 2019 estimates by European aircraft producer, Airbus, urbanization and economic stability would cause the middle class of air passengers to increase by 50%, to about 6 billion people by 2038. According to Airbus, the existing number of commercial aircrafts is also expected to grow two-fold, reaching 48,000 in the next two decades, offering immense growth opportunities to the aerospace plastics market.

In terms of application, the propulsion system segment is expected to witness more than 9.5% growth rate over the forecast timeframe. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of materials for greater sliding properties and thermal resistance. These materials are essentially more lightweight when compared with other alternatives in the industry. In fact, having 1/6th the density of steel, making it significantly lighter as well as suitable for uses in taxing environments.

Additionally, the product’s dielectric and electric properties and a higher resistance against short peak temperature would further foster its adoption in propulsion systems over the coming years.

Geographically, the steadily increasing air passenger traffic across APAC is expected to greatly influence the aerospace plastics industry over the coming years. In fact, as per industry estimates, the regional segment is projected to generate revenues of approximately $12 million by the end of the forecast timeframe. Several airlines across the APAC are increasingly focusing at the expansion of their respective fleet sizes in order to accommodate the growing passenger numbers. Citing an instance, in September 2018, Air Asia placed an order for 100 A330-900neo airplanes, which are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2028.

The competitive landscape of the global aerospace plastics market is inclusive of players such as Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Ensinger, Evonik Industries AG, EPTAM Precision Plastics, Drake Plastics Ltd. Co., 3-P Performance Plastics Products, Curbell Plastics Inc., BASF, and Paco Plastics & Engineering among others.

