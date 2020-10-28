Automotive NVH Materials Market Growth Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2026

Europe automotive NVH materials market is also to be driven by stringent regulatory framework established by authorities to minimize the excessive noise of vehicle. In 2014, the European Commission proposed to reduce the noise produced by light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, buses, coaches, trucks and light trucks. The adoption of new regulation was aimed at reducing vehicle noise by around 25%.

In light of the matter, automakers are advised to implement compulsory measures during production of vehicles to minimize noise. In addition, vehicle manufacturers are implementing innovative technology such as NVH testing in a bid to improve the NVH performance. This will certainly boost the consumption of automotive NVH materials in the coming years.

Growing automotive consumer expectations in terms of handling, ride and comfort of a vehicle is poised to drive global automotive NVH materials market outlook. NVH denotes the noise, vibration & harshness aspects of a vehicle, which are generated by electrical and mechanical systems by the vehicle contact with road surfaces. In the current times, comfort plays key role in a consumer’s vehicle buying decision and this prompting vehicle manufacturers to continuously improve NVH performance in automobiles.

Rubber, polyurethane, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and polyamide are some of the commonly used materials for enhancing NVH performance. Polypropylene material is witnessing major adoption rate due to its less weight, low costs as well as durability features.

Rapid urbanization and demographic changes have led to expansion of retail and e-commerce platforms which require efficient logistics. This in turn has fueled leading the expansion of light commercial vehicle fleets.

Ashok Leyland has claimed that LCVs account for 75% of commercial vehicles sales, globally. Light commercial vehicles segment is estimated to generate a revenue of more than USD 2.9 billion by 2026 for global automotive NVH materials market, owing to the rising demand for transportation of goods.

