Automotive Suspension Market: Global Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

The automotive suspension market has been put into different segments such as type, distribution channels, vehicle type, architecture and technology. OEMs have been widely deploying multi-link suspension, equipped with four or even five arms, that lets an independent sprung wheel combining both the handling and the ride quality.

These multi-link suspensions systems shall be experiencing significant growth in the coming years as the systems provide prominent flexibility and also maximizes the contact patch as well as the grip of the vehicle, keeping the vehicles more perpendicular on the roads.

Growing concerns for the safety of drivers behind the vehicles amid rising road accidents will fuel automotive suspension market over the coming years. Automotive suspensions are a crucial and important part of the vehicle system.

The suspension systems are mainly used to maximize the contact between the surface of the road and the tires, which offers good handling as well as steering stability by supporting the vehicle’s weight evenly, including the engine, body and the frame. They also dampen the shock and further go on to make sure that the passengers are comfortable.

Rapid urbanization has encouraged several favorable trends such as giving a major push to the e-commerce sector. Amid the current pandemic, despite industries bearing the brunt of low economic status across the world, the e-commerce sector has been more useful currently than ever.

There has been an increasing need for light vehicles to be able to transport goods which will have a positive effect on automotive suspension market in the coming years. The sales for light vehicles in the year 2018 had reached up to 17.2 million units while North America had owned about 14% of the share within the automotive suspension industry in the year 2019.

