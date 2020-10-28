Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market to showcase moderate growth from coagulants segment

The industrial sludge treatment chemicals market, having registered a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion in 2016, is projected to depict a market size of USD 7.5 billion, by the year 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6%. Added by Global Market Insights, Inc., the document consists of substantial information on the market scenario, industry strategies, evolving technologies, market competitors, growth opportunities, and market segmentation.

The industrial sludge treatment chemicals market from coagulants segment is expected to showcase moderate growth, accounting for USD 2.5 billion by 2024. Flocculants segment will hold a major share in sludge treatment chemicals market, exhibiting notable growth rate of 6% over the projected timeframe.

Dewatering & drying treatment application is likely to showcase notable consumption of sludge treatment chemicals, holding 30% of the total market share over the projected timeframe. Conditioning & stabilization process segment is forecast to exceed USD 3 billion In value by 2024.

Chemicals & personal care applications will experience fastest growth on account of rise in adoption of grooming and hygienic practices. Being one of the major end-use industries of the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market, food and beverage industry is likely to generate revenue of around USD 1.5 billion by 2024. North America region is expected to hold a slightly higher share than APAC owing to an established base of industrial sludge treatment chemical suppliers across the region.

Europe will account for revenue generation of more than USD 2 billion in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market share by the end of the report analysis timeframe but will grow at slower growth than the above mentioned regions. Asia Pacific industrial sludge treatment industry share will register fastest growth rate of 6.5% over the analysis period owing to increasing manufacturing activities throughout the region.

Key players comprising the competitive hierarchy of industrial sludge treatment chemicals market are Veolia, AkzoNobel, Ashland, Hubbard-Hall, ITS Group, Amcon, Kurita Water Industries, Beckart Environmental, SAS Environmental Services, Ovivo, Ecolab, Suez, Accepta, BASF and Kemira, among others.

