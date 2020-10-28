Automotive Seatbelts Market 2026: Evolution Opportunities, Demands and Growth Revenue

The global automotive seatbelts market is estimated to witness significant growth over the coming years owing to the steadily rising adoption of passenger vehicles throughout the world. Increasing awareness about passenger safety as well as the introduction of numerous stringent regulations and road safety awareness programs across the globe would further complement the industry growth through the forecast timeframe.

Ongoing technological advancements by automobile manufacturers to provide greater convenience while also increasing the level of safety would positively impel market outlook further. Citing an instance, in March 2019, Tool Inc., a renowned product design and development company, collaborated with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to develop ALR (Automatic Locking Retractor), a unique seatbelt design that includes a safety feature that holds a child car seat in place and reduce the seatbelt entrapment risk.

With respect to type, the automotive seatbelts market is classified into 3-point, and 2-point seatbelts. Among these, the higher flexibility and simpler operation of 3-point seatbelts are likely to fuel their demand over the coming years. Additionally, greater safety and suitability with inertia locking belt retractor mechanism would further augment the product adoption over the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the 3-point seatbelts also provide a higher level of protection and effectively minimize fatalities within passengers in the center rear seat across both light passenger and commercial vehicles, which is increasing their demand in the automotive industry.

In terms of vehicle, the automotive seatbelts market is divided into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. Among these, seatbelts are expected to witness immense adoption across the HCVs (heavy commercial vehicles) segment. This growth is ascribed to the consistent expansion of the logistics sector across the world. Furthermore, stringent regulatory guidelines and norms would further also play a crucial role in fueling segment share across the analysis time period.

