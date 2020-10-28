Recreational Vehicle Market 2020 – 2026: Trends, Growth Forecast & Competitive Analysis

RVs using gasoline as fuel are significantly driving recreational vehicle market trends. Easy fuel availability with powered fuel dispensing stations through low maintenance and initial purchase costs are quintessential elements surging the adoption of these vehicles. Easy disposal of servicing stations and required parts will further drive the industry share.

Availability of customizations in the RV models, proposed by manufacturing industries for procuring customer specific requirements, clubbed with emerging RV service rental providers is potentially influencing the recreational vehicle market forecast. Increasing adoption rates of electric recreational vehicles and hiking household incomes with parallel rise in spending capacities of consumers has paved way for recreational activities like camping tourism.

Towable recreational vehicles like travel trailers and fifth wheels are gaining momentum in the RV industry. Large living and storage spaces offered by these RVs, with improved customizations considering end-user preferences are factors contributing to the industry outlook. Further, the non-existence of engines and powertrain in these RVs implies limited repair and maintenance activities, propagating its attraction.

European recreational vehicle market is expected to grow fiercely owing to the rapid integration of newer and advanced technologies in the RVs. Intensifying demands for increased safety along with the rising adoptions of semi-autonomous vehicles in Europe is motivating enterprises to come up with RV models designed incorporating ADAS technology and modern appliances.

Middle East and Africa recreational vehicle industry is anticipated to achieve a steady growth rate due to the expanding tourism sector and high consumer incomes in these regions. The high level of customized and integrated luxury features into the RVs is another factor driving their deployment.

