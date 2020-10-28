Europe Mobile Light Tower Market size is projected to grow exponentially over 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Mobile Light Tower Market Size By Lighting (Metal Halide, LED, Electric), By Power Source (Diesel, Solar, Direct), By Technology (Manual Lifting, Hydraulic Lifting), By Application (Construction, Infrastructure Development, Oil & Gas, Mining, Military & Defense, Emergency & Disaster Relief), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Russia), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026”, to Widen by 2026.

Europe Mobile Light Tower Market Value will witness a considerable growth on account of availability of local and global investments toward infrastructural and economic development. Rising need to facilitate continuous operations even during the night hours irrespective of weather and time adversities along with increasing requirement to provide stable lighting source will complement the product deployment.

Reliable operations, easy installation and increased efficiency will drive the portable light tower market growth. These units are primarily deployed across operational sites which require regular re-positioning of the lighting units. In addition, introduction of advanced technology and energy efficient systems coupled with cost competitiveness of these systems will strengthen the industry outlook.

Growing inclination towards adoption of energy efficient systems with low carbon footprint will augment the LED light tower market share. These units find their application majorly across mining industry owing to their ability to resist vibrations due to absence of bulb filaments. Provision of low fuel consumption, extended product life cycle and low maintenance requirement will further stimulate the industry share.

Increasing deployment of portable light tower on account of natural calamities followed by frequent power cuts will escalate the industry growth. Rising need to facilitate temporary electricity to calamity-stricken sites with an aim to enable fast search and rescue operations will further drive the product adoption. Moreover, easy availability of lighting units owing to rapid development of distribution channels and networks will augment the mobile light tower market across Europe.

Rapid industrial growth coupled with increased adoption of oil & gas exploration in line with construction projects is anticipated to fuel the Russia light tower industry. Furthermore, improved product life cycle coupled with wide operational suitability across a variety of industry applications will drive the industry potential.

Prominent industry participants are focussing at forward distribution in order to deliver end product directly at the site along with providing after sales services. Furthermore, key players are focussing toward mergers and acquisition with an aim to reduce the incurred manufacturing costs. Eminent manufacturers operating across industry include Will-Burt Company, Chicago Pneumatic, Inmesol SL, Atlas Copco, Doosan Portable Power, Trime Srl, Generac Power Systems and Wacker Neuson Group.

