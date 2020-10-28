What Factors will Foster the Growth of the Global Luxury Eyewear Market?

Rapid digitalization worldwide is increasing the time people spend on their screens, which in turn is affecting their eye health. Digital devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets are harmful to eye health, especially for teenagers and children, as they spend long hours on digital devices to watch videos or play games. For instance, in Germany, over 32% of youngsters complained about bad eye health in 2018 due to the continuous use of digital media.

These concerns are growing eye health awareness among consumers, which in turn is proving lucrative for the global luxury eyewear market. By 2025, the luxury eyewear industry is expected to exceed USD 52 billion.

Request a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4381

How is the luxury eyewear industry addressing the issues about counterfeit products?

The speedy digitization is driving the luxury eyewear market growth. But, the increasing sales through the e-commerce platform is boosting the counterfeit luxury eyewear market share. It not only reduces the exclusiveness of the product but also spoils the brand name and product integrity. Because of ineffective authentication of product traceability and verification at warehouse & logistics channels, counterfeit products are entering an authorized supply chain.

As the easy availability of the counterfeit luxury eyewear will deteriorate the uniqueness of the sophisticated consumer group, the industry players are developing and installing anti-counterfeit solutions to safeguard their brand reputation and product legitimacy. For instance, Luxottica Group created Guaranteed Luxottica Origin Worldwide in September 2017. It was formulated on RFID technology to authenticate product traceability, legitimacy, and authenticity of its sales channels. This move protected customers from purchasing counterfeit luxury eyewear and increased Luxottica’s brand rep.

What are the factors driving the USD 200 – USD 500 luxury eyewear product share?

Luxury eyewear in the price range of USD 200 – USD 500 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% through 2025 because of the rising expenditure capabilities of the middle-class income group. The increase in the population of the elderly worldwide is projected to propel the need for complex eye care solutions and vision correction.

For instance, in 2018, around one-third of the population worldwide was above the age of 45. The normal age of presbyopia is 45 and people of this age desire to purchase luxury frames and lenses. In the upcoming years, this proportion is expected to rise. People desire to buy elite lenses to improve their eye health. The increasing expenditure of customers especially on lenses and relatively less spending on frames is proliferating the segment growth.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4381

What attributes are driving the demand for sunglasses in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific region?

In 2018, the sunglasses segment held a noteworthy market share and is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growing eye health awareness and extreme weather conditions are expected to propel the luxury eyewear market growth. The increasing number of millionaires across the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and the Asia Pacific along with extreme weather conditions are augmenting the industry growth.

The rising awareness of UV rays’ protection among upper-middle-class and HNWI consumer groups are increasing the demand for UV protected sunglasses, further driving the global luxury eyewear market growth.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]