Asia Pacific E-Learning Market – A USD 90 Billion Opportunity by 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific E-Learning Market Size By Technology (Online E-Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom), By Provider (Service, Content), By Application (Academic [K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training], Corporate [SMBs, Large Enterprises], Government), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” Size will be around USD 90 billion by 2026.

The increasing need for efficient learning programs to provide skill-based training to employees in the corporate sector is driving the adoption of online & mobile learning, thereby positively impacting the Asia Pacific e-learning market. E-learning solutions help in recording precise data and performance of employees to improve their work efficiency. They also enable employees to provide real time feedback thereby enhancing the e-learning experience. Large corporate organizations are adopting e-learning platforms for the efficient training of a globally distributed workforce. E-learning platforms enable them to train remote workforce that includes employees working on fields or in manufacturing facilities.

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will positively impact the e-learning market growth in Asia Pacific. Educational institutions in the region are undertaking online lectures to ensure social distancing measures. In South Korea, the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), in partnership with the MoE and the Ministry of Women and Family, is developing new digital learning websites for science experiments in 3D and software coding education, to ensure uninterrupted education during the pandemic.

The Learning management systems (LMS) market will witness growth owing to the demand for improvised enterprise learning objectives. LMS is a software-based platform that enables delivery, measurement, and management of corporate e-learning programs. It is a fundamental component of an efficient learning strategy. Integration of cloud and AI technologies into LMS that enhances its capabilities will fuel the e-learning industry growth. Zoho offers an intuitive cloud-based LMS that modernizes training across the organizations. The presence of cloud technology providers, such as Microsoft Corporation, will support the development of high-quality cloud-based LMS solutions.

The growing adoption of digital learning methods by the academic sector will provide growth opportunities to the e-learning market in Asia Pacific. Schools and universities are adopting online learning techniques to educate students to ensure student and trainer health during the ongoing pandemic by maintaining social distancing. Several government initiatives boosting the region’s internet infrastructure will also contribute to the adoption of e-learning by academic institutions. For instance, in 2019, the government in South Korea announced to spend USD 3.9 billion on technology sectors including 5G and AI in its 2020 budget.

Key players operating in the Asia Pacific e-learning market are Adobe Systems Inc., Apollo Education Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Citrix Education, Microsoft Corporation, Skillsoft Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE, among others. Growing competition among major players to expand their client base and strengthen their offerings will boost the e-learning market growth. Strategic business expansion initiatives, such as mergers with technology providers, will enable market players to expand and enhance their solutions.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1423/sample