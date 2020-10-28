Europe E-Learning Market Size to Surpass USD 130 Billion by 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe E-Learning Market Size By Application (Academic [K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training], Corporate [SMBs, Large Enterprises], Government), By Technology (Online E-Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom), By Provider (Service, Content), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” growth is set to be around USD 130 billion by 2026.

Government organizations in Europe are supporting the adoption of advanced digital learning techniques. The European Data Portal funded by the European Union provides e-learning program to offer clear introduction to open data, deliver training on its basics, and provide supporting materials. France Education is an initiative of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Education. The website provides online education resources offered by the agencies of these two ministries. It targets trainers, teachers, apprentices, and learning enthusiasts focusing on improving their knowledge of the French language. Similarly, The Ministry of Education in Spain encouraged the adoption of e-learning technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will boost the e-learning market in Europe, as educational institutions as well as corporate organizations adopt digital learning techniques to ensure social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. The Italian government created a website to support schools to activate different forms of online learning during the lockdown period linked to the coronavirus emergency. The links of several sections of the page allow users to reach and use the tools and platforms made available to educational institutions free of charge, enabled by specific protocols signed by the Ministry of Education. Similarly, educational institutions in Germany, France, and Spain also shifted to online lectures during the pandemic.

Virtual classrooms are gaining popularity in Europe as they enable effective interactive training sessions. The technique provides virtual platforms for sharing information, recording data, training, and connecting with the students or employees. The corporate sector is rapidly adopting virtual classrooms with the rise in the demand for effective & reliable solutions for training & monitoring employee performance. Applications, such as Microsoft Teams, offer collaborative training sessions, virtual face-to-face connections and activities, and sharing screens for enhanced learning experience. This enables corporate organizations to train employees on specific software skills, thereby boosting the e-learning market growth.

The corporate sector in Europe incorporating the latest technologies to ensure maximum productivity and profitability will drive the e-learning market growth. There is a rise in the number of small and medium scale businesses in the region over the recent years. Employers are focusing on adopting training techniques that enable to reduce the training time during work hours while providing learning flexibility to employees. This is driving the demand for mobile learning solutions that enable employees to watch videos on the go. Based on the advice from the government of the UK, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Awareness Course is a free course offered by Nimble, which provides guidance to reduce the risk of spreading the virus at workplaces.

Key players operating in the Europe e-Learning market are Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Desire2Learn, Adobe Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and Skillsoft, among others. Players are focusing on enhancing their offerings to attract a large client base. They are developing customized solutions as per specific end user requirements. They are also leveraging cloud computing technologies to widen their offerings. The presence of cloud technology providers, such as Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, will enable the development of cloud-based e-learning solutions.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1424/sample