North America E-Learning Market Revenue to Exceed USD 135 Billion by 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America E-Learning Market Size By Technology (Online E-Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom), By Provider (Service, Content), By Application (Academic [K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training], Corporate [SMBs, Large Enterprises], Government), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” Value is set to be around USD 135 billion by 2026.

Growing internet penetration in North America coupled with the advent of 5G will support the e-learning market growth. There were around 33 million internet users in Canada in 2018, and around 91% of the Canadian population used internet services in 2019. Advanced digital infrastructure in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, will contribute to the e-learning industry growth in the region. 5G enables fast and seamless streaming of online learning platforms that enhance the learning experience by eliminating buffer time. Fast internet connectivity also enables students and employees to provide real time feedback, improving the interactive e-learning experience.

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will positively impact the e-learning market growth in North America as international bodies adopt digital techniques to train frontline workers. UNESCO portal on Covid-19 Educational Disruption and Response is an initiative to provide immediate support to countries as they work to minimize disruption in education and facilitate learning continuity. World Health Organization (WHO) is also offering e-learning courses on its portal to healthcare workers regarding treatment, hygiene, and preventive measures to be taken during the ongoing pandemic.

The learning management system (LMS) technology will gain traction over the coming years owing to the demand for improvised enterprise learning objectives. The software application assists instructors in tracking progress, delivering important material or documents, administering tests, and managing records. LMS aids corporate organizations in saving time & money with efficient platform management, easy access to information, data personalization, advanced reporting, multimedia learning, and improved communication .Zoho offers an intuitive cloud-based LMS that modernizes and streamlines training across the organizations, enabling faster and enhanced e-learning experiences.

The growing adoption of e-Learning solutions in SMBs provides strong growth opportunities to the e-learning market. These businesses adopt online learning technologies to provide employees with the flexibility to undertake courses as per their convenience. Workers can undertake short modular courses on their portable devices even while traveling, enabling SMBs to achieve maximum productivity by saving time spent on employee training during work hours. Budgetary constraints in small and medium scale businesses encourage them to incorporate e-learning techniques for efficient yet cost-effective workforce training.

Key players operating in the North America e-Learning market are Adobe Systems Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Skillsoft and SAP SE. Players are focusing on providing enhanced content on their platforms to attract large user base. They are focusing on offering a wide range of learning & certification courses. For instance, in March 2020, Oracle Corporation announced free access to digital learning content and certifications for a range of users, for its Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud infrastructure.

