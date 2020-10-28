Asia Pacific Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size to Expand at Over 13% CAGR through 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size, By Process Technology (<28 nm, 28 nm – 90 nm, >90 nm), By Architecture (SRAM, Flash, Anti-fuse), By Configuration (Low-range FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, High-range FPGA), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Communications & Data Center, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” Size will be around USD 5.5 billion by 2026.

The Asia Pacific FPGA market growth is attributed to increasing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in government institutions, banks, and enterprises in the region. FPGA offers several benefits in IoT applications such as flexibility to customize both hardware & software, robust security, and optimize time to market. For instance, the Government of India introduced a ‘Smart City Mission’ program for the development of urban infrastructures using AI & IoT technologies. Such development initiatives are likely to increase the adoption of embedded computing devices, supporting the market growth in coming years.

The <28nm process technology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% in the Asia Pacific FPGA market. Growth is attributed to steady improvements and developments in the design & technology of FPGA to improve customer experience. FPGA manufacturing companies including Xilinx, Intel Corporation, and Microchip Technology, among others are continuously experiencing shifts in process technologies in the <28nm segment and with the latest 7nm technology successfully commercialized in the market.

The low-range FPGA configuration segment is showcasing a significant growth opportunity in the market, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast timeline. The segment growth is attributed to increasing demand for low power consumption devices such as portable electronic devices, wireless equipment, automotive, and edge computing devices. The low-range FPGA configuration offers several features including reduced complexity in the chip, low logic density, and high-power efficiency.

The consumer electronics application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. FPGA solutions are used in several consumer electronics products including digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, among others. Companies are focusing on the implementation of AI technology in consumer electronics devices to deliver product differentiation in their offerings and increasing their demand in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Intel Corporation partnered with Udacity, Inc. to introduce AI-optimized FPGA solutions for edge AI devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others.

The key players in the Asia Pacific FPGA market are focusing on continuous R&D activities and view product development & innovation as a lucrative path for market expansion. For instance, in November 2019, GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation launched mSoC FPGAs with integrated Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy radio, offering edge computing capabilities based on an FPGA architecture. Some of the key players in the market are AGM Micro, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., Shenzhen Pango Microsystems, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), and Xian Intelligence Silicon Tech, among others.

