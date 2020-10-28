Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of 9% Over The Forecast Period 2019 – 2025

The need for wastewater systems since the last few years has been a major parameter augmenting the demand for sludge dewatering equipment. Water being an innate requirement of every biological organism stands high chances of witnessing contamination from various sources be it the industrial waste or any domestic waste.

The waste from industries results in wastewater generation owing to the amount of pollutants present in it. Statistics have claimed that nearly 80 per cent of all the wastewater is released into the world’s different water bodies where it formulates various health, environment and climate hazards.

This prompts the need for systems which are probable to separate toxic solid waste from the liquid waste with an intent to minimize the waste generated. One such way to realize it is by the use of sludge dewatering equipment. Apparently, the sludge dewatering systems separate industrial sludge into liquid and solid components.

It is pivotal to know that dewatering does not treat the solid or liquid components of the waste, but it only separates the waste into the aforementioned components required to be treated later, separately.

The necessity of dewatering is to reduce the weight and the volume of sludge so that the disposal costs are minimized to an extent. Evidently, the disposal of sludge matter follows stringent regulations incorporated by the regulatory agencies, for both the public and private sectors keeping into consideration the environment safety. In fact, the sludge use in agriculture directive 86/278/EEC monitors sludge production and management to obstruct the release of sludge toxins on the vegetation, animals, people, and soil when spread on agricultural land.

In essence, there are umpteen equipment, systems, and techniques that have been proved to be effective in the sludge dewatering process. These equipment have found extensive applications in the wastewater treatment plants, refineries, power plants, and other drinking water facilities. Below mentioned are the some of the systems which could effectively separate liquid from the solid sludge:

Centrifuges

Dewatering from the sludge is quite a tedious task which can attain efficacy if carried at a much faster rate. Centrifuge, a device employing high rotational speed to separate wastewater solids, does wonders.

Effectively being used since 1930s, centrifuge abides by the principle of buoyancy, wherein the higher density component falls to the bottom of the mixture whilst the less dense component stays above. As per reported sources, a centrifuge system produces over 25 to 35 per cent of solids by weight.

The systems carries umpteen advantages like cutting on transport cost by 75 per cent and nearly 80 per cent on disposable cost. Also, the equipment can optimally be placed at a proximity to the contractor’s base of operation enabling high convenience and enhanced productivity.

Plate and frame filter press

With centrifuge making use of high rotational speed to separate out the liquid and solid sludge, plate and frame filer presses command the use of depressed chamber filter plates to process the separation.

The plate and frame filter press is an arrangement of two plates that are merged together to form a chamber to force the slurry and extract the filtrate out through a filter cloth lining in the chamber. Apparently, this procedure regulates the formation of filter cake on the cover of the plate cloth and is dropped onto a horizontal conveyor. Filter presses are highly effective and produce filter cake that are between 40% and 70% solids by weight. It is also beneficial because it produces the highest content of solid material which makes for cost-effective transportation and disposal.

This equipment holds major benefits owing to the production of high content of solid material, no requirement of special license for operation, and cost effective transport.

Owing to its irrefutable profits, various companies across the globe have started devising plate and frame filter press machines to cater to the customer needs across the sewage industries. ALAR, one of the leading manufacturers of sludge dewatering equipment put forth its renowned plate and frame filter press, Micro-Klean which produces up to 55 per cent of dry solid cake meanwhile reducing the volumes by 95 per cent. The company’s intent towards the formulation of the equipment was to handle range of volumes with several solid loadings.

Belt filter press

Industry experts have summarized that managing the sludge is not as easy as it seems, but with the use of proper and right equipment and technology, it becomes feasible. Standing as one of the major contributors in the sludge treatment, belt filter presses are quoted to be extremely resistant to corrosion.

Endorsing the continual action, the equipment produces robust effect on high volume waste streams which accepts the massive production of low-quality filter cakes. The equipment produces approximately 18 to 25 per cent of solids by weight.

Dewatering forms an integral part in every town with varied uses across wastewater treatment plants, refineries, power plants, and other sectors. The right selection of the sludge dewatering equipment would prove to be the magic trick for safe environment and healthy living. The choice of these equipment depends on the nature of the project and materials used as well.

