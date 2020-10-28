Global Underground Cabling EPC Market Exhibit a Steady 5.2% CAGR by 2024: Market Size & Growth, Gross margin, Industrial Analysis

Rapid industrialization and escalating need for safe and reliable cable & wire management systems may impel global underground cabling EPC market size. Regulatory updates and reforms that are positively influenced by customized system configurations have fueled the deployment of underground cables. Numerous regions have started to incline towards clean energy to curb carbon emissions.

Increasing adoption of renewable electricity networks coupled with growing electrification activities across grid isolated regions could advance the business outlook of underground cabling EPC. The need for energy-efficient systems may accelerate the demand for highly insulated cable infrastructure across grids.

Proliferating demand for extra high-tension cables along with burgeoning investments by private and government organizations could meanwhile support promising growth prospects in underground cabling EPC industry over the coming years.

In terms of configuration, the global underground cabling EPC market is divided into three core and single core. Estimates suggest that three core cables are expected to monitor relatively higher demand than its counterparts owing to large-scale refurbishment and retrofitting for electric infrastructure of industrial sectors across developing regions.

Despite its constructions being quite bulky for over 66kV electric infrastructure, three core cables are still preferred over single-core as it offers enhanced operational safety by minimizing overall losses, along with effective power supply. Nevertheless, the required insulation while installing three core cables turns out to be quiet expensive.

Remarkable features like high insulation, unique design configurations, and superior flexibility have propelled the demand for belted units across the underground cabling EPC industry. Growing need for safe and secure electricity supply that does not impact the environment on a large scale could drive the demand for belted underground cables. These factors have impelled various industry participants and manufacturers to invest in the development activities of such cables.

Based on installation, the underground cabling EPC market is bifurcated into trough, direct buried, GILs and tunnels. Out of these, direct buried underground cables have managed to gain significant market share and are anticipated to observe noteworthy growth due to its advanced configurations that withstand severe operational environments.

Moreover, diversified cable specifications like thread-fortified waterproof tape wrapping, sheathing of heavy metallic-bands and shock absorbing gel coating could augment the expansion of global underground cabling EPC market outlook.

Surging number of investment activities across industrial electrification networks, utility base developments combined with rapid commercialization could proliferate Europe underground cabling EPC market trend. According to Global Market Insights, Inc., the underground cabling EPC market of Europe is expected to reach over USD 7,000 million by 2024. Growing prevalence of underground infrastructure and modification of aerial bunched electrical lines could boost product penetration in Europe.

