Aerospace Insulation Market Outlook to 2026: Fast-Moving Trends to Watch

The aircrafts with rotary wings fly at lower altitude as compared to fixed wings aircrafts that fly at higher altitude. As per the forecast, revenues for aerospace insulation market from rotary wing aircraft is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2026. In both developed and developing countries, the helicopter fleet size is mostly driven by the military and defense applications.

Rising demand and usage in ancillary ground support equipment, cabin and interior application, noise control insulation material for thermal and acoustic application will propel the product adoption across fixed wing aircraft.

Rising international trade led by globalization has propelled the demand for global connectivity. Due to this fact, the world is witnessing growing economic interdependency of world’s major emerging economies, invariably fueling aerospace insulation market trends.

The steep spike in import and export activities and increased demand for low-cost aircrafts from developing countries has encouraged the development of aircraft manufacturing will lead to increased demand for aerospace components and solutions, including insulation. For an instance, more than 90% of air transport is covered by B2C e-commerce across the border and portrays 35% of total world trade value.

Acoustic insulation plays a very vital role to reduce the outer noise level caused by engines and aerodynamics, and this segment is expected to surpass annual revenues US$375 million by 2026.

Fiber glass is extensively used to maintain aircraft’s core strength that comprises of interior fuselage structure. With rising demand for aircraft manufacturing and substantial uses of materials and equipment used in it, such as thermal and acoustic insulation will trigger aerospace insulation market growth in forecasted time period.

Economic development in Asia Pacific region is quite evident over the past few years, particularly before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The rise in buying power of working-class, surge in mode of travelling through air and demand for low-cost aircraft are some major factors behind an increased air traffic in this region. By adding-up more than half new air passengers as per IATA (International Air Transport Association), in coming two decades, Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global aviation sector growth.

