Bulletproof Vest Market Growth Dynamics to 2026: Key Technologies and Trends

With an uptick in terrorist attacks, political uprisings, crimes, natural disasters and protests, stakeholders predict bullish growth in bulletproof vest market revenue. Considering the evolving technology and testing capabilities, bulletproof vest manufacturers have become more equipped to manufacture protective clothing which is in sync with light weight, flexibility and form-fitting design.

Bulletproof vests have gained much of the popularity from their application in modern military; that said, the law enforcement portfolio, including SWAT teams, federal agents and police officers have also become one of the major end-markets of body armors.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4797

Relentlessly undergoing R&D, covert vests have come to the fore as a high-performance bulletproof vest in the landscape. From the most daring gunfights to the close combat fight, law enforcement officers are exhibiting profound inclination towards covert body armor.

Bulletproof vest manufacturers are developing covert vests which are lightweight and have one of the toughest designs. The manufacturers are introducing covert vests with different temperature-controlling fabrics that boost comfort and keep the wearer cool for an extended hour of time. The covert bulletproof vests segment is expected to grow robustly at a CAGR of around 6.5% through 2026.

The launch of a slew of military modernization programs such as FELIN (Integrated Infantryman Equipment and Communications) of France; and PONARS Eurasia of Russia has boded well for stakeholders eyeing to expand their penetration in the region. Europe bulletproof vest market is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% through 2026, attributed to surge in demand for body armor in the U.K., France, Germany and Russia.

Major industry players are seeking to market bulletproof vests for both military and civilian uses. There is a commercial potential for the body armor across end-markets, including law enforcement, military and civil.

Covert vests will remain the mainstay among the wearers and both advanced and emerging economies will boost the funding in body armor. Apart from protection, bulletproof vest manufacturers are likely to emphasize on flexibility, mobility, proper fit and comfort. Global Market Insights, Inc., has projected bulletproof vest market size to surpass US$ 2 billion by 2026.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4797

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Bulletproof Vest Market, By Product

4.1. Key product insights

4.2. Flexible ballistic

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3. hard ballistic/ armor plate

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. Bulletproof Vest Market, By Protection Levels

5.1. Key protection level insights

5.2. Level I

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Level II

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Level III

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

5.5. Level IV

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/bulletproof-vest-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]