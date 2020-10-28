Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market 2020 Will Reach at CAGR of 7% By 2025

Global rapid self-healing gel market size is anticipated to observe lucrative growth in the coming years owing to rising prevalence of chronic health conditions and subsequently increasing number of surgical procedures. They are extensively used in wound dressing applications in the healthcare sector on account of excellent characteristics including adequate flexibility, hydrophilic nature and high sensitivity to physiological environment.

Increasing demand for more efficient drug delivery systems has led to higher R&D investment in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The products exhibit remarkable properties such as tunable physiological as well as biological characteristics and relatively simplistic microfabrication. The adaptive nature of these gels opens up new dimensions in fields such as tissue engineering by creating functional hydrogels, fostering rapid self-healing gel market outlook.

Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market Growth drivers are

1. Rapidly growing wound dressing/healing market

2. Growing R&D in biomedical industry in U.S. for novel drug delivery

3. Rising product demand for tissue engineering in biomedical industry

Unstable prices of raw materials required to synthesize rapid self-healing gels is anticipated to slightly impede the overall business growth over the coming years. However, ongoing advances in biomedical and biotechnology fields is increasing the demand for compounds with excellent characteristics making the material suitable for advanced applications including 3D printing, drug delivery, surface coating, tissue engineering, among others.

Chemically crosslinked rapid self-healing gel market share is estimated to grow at a steady 6.5% CAGR between 2019-2025. They are reversible in nature and exhibit a 3-D structure in which polymer units are linked through hydrogen bonds, electrostatic forces and hydrophobic bonds. Widespread application in the healthcare sector will boost the product engagement over the forecast period.

Physically crosslinked rapid self-healing gels are mainly comprised of poly vinyl alcohol, which includes hydrogen bonding, entangled chains, crystalline formation and hydrophobic interaction. Hydrogel can be formulated using polymer networks which exhibit excellent characteristics including biodegradation, biological and chemical response as well as mechanical strength, making the products suitable for a range of biomedical applications.

Physically crosslinked rapid self-healing gel segment is projected to amass over USD 200 million by 2025.

Increasing rate of road collisions and trauma injuries is fueling the demand for quicker wound healing solutions, which will undeniably boost the demand for active wound care products. Tissue engineering is a rapidly advancing field which involves cell biology, surface characterization, cell material interactions, and biomaterial science. Growing product adoption in tissue engineering will complement rapid self-healing gel industry forecast.

Rapid self-healing gel market size from tissue engineering applications will register a CAGR of 8% over the projected timeframe.

Self-healing gel-based coatings can be implanted into compounds to sense inflammatory molecules. They can also be implanted into and slowly released into the body to reduce inflammation and are widely used for coating medical devices. Surface coating segment in rapid self-healing gel market is poised to witness gains at over 6.5% by 2025.

Advances in medical and biopharmaceutical industries coupled with increasing R&D investments are major factors driving North America rapid self-healing gel market trends. Surging infrastructural development and easier accessibility of advanced healthcare facilities and cutting-edge technology has driven rapid self-healing gel market trends. North America rapid self-healing gel market share is expected to register gains by more than 7% between 2020 and 2025.

