Top 3 trends that may impel the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market outlook over 2024

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is anticipated to record fast-paced growth over the forthcoming years on account of the growing adoption of one-sided specialty (coated) paper. Earlier in 2015, the demand for one-sided specialty (coated) papers had reached more than 4,000 kilotons. Proliferating demand for specialty flexible packaging materials and labels could positively impact the business outlook.

Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market might touch USD 31 billion by the year 2024. The demand for paper chemicals from the packaging industry is expected to grow owing to rapid developments in the e-commerce sector and home delivery services. Apart from packaging, these chemicals find immense usage in gift wraps, envelopes, release liners, posters, thermal transfers and laminations. Specialty chemicals also aid in lowering the biological oxygen need of wastewater.

However, growing concerns over the immense consumption of water, chemicals, and energy in the paper production process could pose as a major environmental threat. As a result, the FDA and EPA have mandated various regulations in the paper & pulp sector, which could negatively impact specialty pulp and paper chemicals market growth.

Listed below are some of the ongoing trends driving the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market:

Promising opportunities across APAC –

Rapid expansion of the packaging and stationery industry could boost the adoption of paper chemicals in Asia Pacific, specifically across China. Estimates suggest that the regional market could register USD 11.50 billion in terms of revenue by the end of 2024. As of now, Asia Pacific is expected to be among the fastest growing markets for specialty pulp and paper chemicals, overtaking prominent specialty pulp and paper chemicals market avenues like Europe and North America.

Substantial demand from North America and Europe –

Europe and North America are also considered to be a vital ground for specialty pulp and paper chemical companies. Reports claim that the North America specialty pulp and paper chemicals market could cross USD 6 billion in terms of revenue over the predicted timeframe. Meanwhile, Europe has a strong presence of specialty pulp manufacturers that are planning to expand their business operations. Taking February 2020 for instance, UPM, the Finnish paper and pulp producer, announced its plans to invest $600 million in a biorefinery in Germany that will convert wood into propylene glycol, ethylene glycol, lignin-based fillers and industrial sugars.

Increasing adoption of lucrative business strategies –

Companies operating in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals industry are emphasizing on implementing both organic as well as inorganic business strategies to maintain a competitive edge over other firms. For instance, back in June 2020, the specialty chemicals producer, Solenis completed the acquisition of ChemSystems, with an aim to improve its production capabilities and direct-to-market strategies.

