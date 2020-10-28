Aerogel Insulation Market Size| Application and Future Forecast by 2025

Aerogel insulation market share has witnessed unprecedented demand over the years due to the need to control increase in carbon emission levels and conserve energy. There has been a considerable shift towards the adoption of sustainable practices by various industries to help reduce GHG emissions that lead to environmental degradation.

There has been a rise in green building projects in both developed and emerging economies. This type of infrastructure adopts energy-efficient practices that aim at reducing the consumption of electricity and adopting other sustainable practices. Moreover, strict policies established regarding the working conditions in various industries is a major factor supporting the product growth.

Regulations like the ASTM standards C1055 and C1057 provide specific process engineers and system specifier guidelines required to establish a particular work atmosphere that is safe from any fire hazards. Carbon-based aerogel insulation market is gaining widespread traction due to increasing application of the product in the electronics industry owing to superior electrical conductive property.

Carbon-based segment is expected to register a notable CAGR of 15% over the forecasted timeframe. These materials will benefit from prevailing regulations like chemical and environmental standards, such as the REACH regulation. Long term strategic partnerships with raw material providers with an aim to reduce the cost of operations are some of the main strategies that are adopted by the market players.

Improving economic stability and initiatives undertaken by the government and certain private institutions has driven development in the building and construction industry. Reportedly, building and construction applications are expected to account for more than 29% of the total aerogel insulation market share up to 2025.

Technological advancements in construction and architectural techniques due to the demand for high-end insulation solutions will intensify growth in the segment. Initiatives like Energy Efficient Directive (EED) established by the EU with an aim to boost the energy performance of buildings will foster the adoption of key building materials.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key revenue pocket due to rapid economic development and a low rate of interest in the real estate sector. There has been a rise in urban development due to the increasing industrialization and accelerated advancements in the residential buildings sector. Easy credit availability in the region along with a rise in disposable income will boost the demand for consumer durables.

By 2025, Asia Pacific aerogel insulation industry size is expected to cross USD 350 million. Prominent aerogel insulation companies are constantly introducing new products to increase their customer reach and achieve a competitive advantage. Major industry players include BASF, Aspen, Aerogel Technologies, Enersen SAS and Svenska, among various others.

The aerogel insulation companies are making considerable investments in various technological advancements and innovations to strengthen their presence in the industry. On 3 April 2019, BASF SE joined hands with Aspen in order to expand the production and distribution of new combustible and advanced quality thermal products- SLENTEX to the global market.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Definitions & forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Aerogel insulation industry 3600 synopsis, 2013 – 2025

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Form trends

2.1.4. End use trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Aerogel Insulation Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 – 2025

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4. Profit margin trends

3.3.5. End users

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.5. Raw material trends

3.6. Consumer buying behavior

3.6.1. Unmet needs

3.6.2. Information search

3.6.3. Evaluation of alternatives

3.6.4. Purchase decision

3.6.5. Post purchase behavior

3.7. Regulatory landscape, by region

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.4. Latin America

3.7.5. MEA

3.8. Pricing analysis, 2013 – 2025

3.8.1. Regional pricing

3.8.1.1. North America

3.8.1.2. Europe

3.8.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.8.1.4. Latin America

3.8.1.5. MEA

3.8.2. Cost structure analysis, 2018

3.9. Industry impact forces

3.9.1. Growth drivers

3.9.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10. Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.11. Global insulation market outlook (Parent market overview)

3.11.1. Trends

3.11.2. Customer requirements

3.11.3. Insulation market analysis & forecast, 2019 – 2025

3.12. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.12.1. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.12.2. Top players overview

3.12.3. Key stake holders

3.12.4. Strategy dashboard

3.13. Porter’s analysis

3.14. PESTEL analysis

