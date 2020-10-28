Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market Size| Growth, Status and Forecast by 2025

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market may surpass USD 1 billion by 2025; according to a new research report.

Homopolymer acrylic filter bags aids in capturing fine particles in industries which helps to reduce suspended particles in the atmosphere. The product’s applications in several industries including pharmaceutical, chemical, metal, cement, and power generation industries will enhance homopolymer acrylic filter bags market.

The product is manufactured from acrylic staple fibers. It has good dimensional stability and offers dust holding properties which helps to lower the harmful emissions in industries. Rising demand for pollution control devices to reduce particulate matter levels in the atmosphere will foster homopolymer acrylic filter bags demand.

Oleophobic homopolymer acrylic filter bags market may observe significant gains over 5.0% by 2025. The product is designed for efficient release and separation of oily and sticky dust particles. This is achieved by submerging the base felt in chemical bath during manufacturing process. The product’s oily dust capturing property is utilized for capturing particles in oil refineries. Rising refining operations owing to growing gasoline demand will fortify homopolymer acrylic filter bags market growth.

India homopolymer acrylic filter bags market from cement application is likely to surpass USD 18 million at the end of 2025. The product due to its fine particles capturing property is used for capturing cement dust in cement plants. Rising construction activities owing to increasing industrialization and growing real-estate sector will foster cement demand which will enhance market.

Homopolymer acrylic filter bags market from food & beverage application may observe significant gains over 3.5% by 2025. The product owing to contaminant holding properties is used in the food production industry for manufacturing contaminant free and safe edible products. Increasing urbanization and expanding retail chain networks will foster food products demand hence, boosting product demand.

Availability of external substitutes including electrostatic and carbon air filters for capturing dust particles may hamper industry growth. Low cost and improved properties of polypropylene and polyester as compared to homopolymer acrylic fibers may impact homopolymer acrylic filter bags market profitability.

Germany homopolymer acrylic filter bags market from PTFE coating is likely to surpass USD 2.5 million at the end of 2025. PTFE coating helps to enhance filtration efficiency of the bag filters. Strict environmental regulations for controlling air pollution will foster the demand for dust filtration devices including filter bags which will amplify industry growth.

Homopolymer acrylic filter bags due to high porosity are used for controlling emissions and suspended dust particles in the atmosphere. 2020 air pollution action plan and clean air act to control air pollution will surge the demand for bag filters in industries for capturing fine particles. This will increase homopolymer acrylic filter bags market growth.

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags market is moderately fragmented with major industry players including SOLAFT Filtration Solutions, Filtercorp International Limited, Shanghai Everspring Filtration Technology Co., Ltd., SLY Inc., Donaldson Company Inc. Companies are investing heavily in R&D, capacity expansion, and product innovation for growing product demand.

