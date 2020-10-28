Green Data Center Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

According to the latest research report published by Global Market Insights Inc., green data center market is likely to exhibit revenue share of more than $35 billion by 2026.

The intensifying need for storage of massive amounts of data along with rising focus on adoption of solutions with low environmental footprint will push green data center market share growth. Several companies have been intending for cost cutting and leasing data center services from reliable partners. A number of companies are forging into the construction of mega green data centers to answer this requirement.

Small and medium-sized enterprises focus more on cutting down their expenses. Constructing and maintaining a data center is not affordable for every SME as their annual sales turnover is up to $100 million. These companies have been adopting data center services from data center colocation providers to reduce expenses. Green data colocation facilities offer server security, storage, cooling, power, and networking equipment. Need for efficient colocation facility on lease among SMEs and reduce recurring costs will contribute to drive green data center industry growth.

A huge amount of data generated has amplified the need for storage spaces. Adoption of cloud computing is also expanding among companies, which will escalate green data center market. For instance, in February 2018, Ascendas-Singbridge Group announced investment of around $1 billion towards construction of large-scale data centers in India. The move was intended to serve hyper-scale cloud providers. Major industry players, such as Google and Amazon have been investing towards the establishment of mega and hyper-scale data centers in emerging markets, such as Mexico and India.

Rising popularity of online shopping and payments has pushed the IT and telecom sectors towards digitization. Online activities generate massive amounts data that is required to be stored safely and cost-effectively. A number of companies are introducing energy-efficient solutions to decrease power consumption and reduce operating costs. Enterprises are demanding economic solutions to store their data, which is likely to stimulate green data center market outlook.

