DCIM Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

The global DCIM market has emerged as one of the fastest developing sectors in the technological landscape in recent years. Growing data center IP traffic from the ongoing trend of cloud migration is set to foster his growth in coming years.

In fact, according to a report by Cisco Systems, the worldwide data center IP traffic is estimated to rise up to 19.5 ZB by 2021 from the previous 6.0 ZB per year recorded in 2016.

Additionally, increasing need for intelligent physical infrastructure to support IT assets is emerging as another major factor that is set to drive DCIM market growth in the forthcoming years.

According to a recent research report from Global Market Insights, Inc., the global DCIM market is slated to surpass $4.5 billion by 2026.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2496

With growing data traffic, the need to manage vast data and cloud resources is impelling companies to invest in hyperscale data centers across the world. In fact, in March of 2018, Facebook announced that it would invest $750 million towards the development of a hyperscale data center in Newton County, Atlanta.

Today, companies are investing heavily in the development of hyperscale datacenters. According to the 2015–2020 Cisco Global Cloud Index, the overall number of hyperscale datacenters across the globe is estimated to grow to 628 by 2021, going up from the 338 facilities that existed in 2016.

This growing population of hyperscale data centers is set to further propel demand for efficiently evaluating and monitoring infrastructure and components, outlining DCIM market outlook.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2496

From a regional standpoint, increasing adoption of IoT, big data and cloud computing technologies is fueling the Latin America DCIM market outlook in recent years. Moreover, technology giants such as Google LLC and Microsoft Corporation have increased their data center construction activities across the region. Such companies are making heavy investments in data center solutions to monitor the overall operations of several high-density components and further reduce operational costs.

These solutions are highly useful as they reduce infrastructure energy consumption. Additionally, they also offer proper infrastructure maintenance that would help enterprises in enhancing their efficiency.

This growth in construction activities is creating a favorable growth ground for data center infrastructure management market in the region.

In terms of application, the healthcare sector is projected to experience massive growth due to heavy infrastructure investments in the industry. Additionally, the rising need for the scaling of data center capacities would likely be another key factor for market growth.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. DCIM Market, By Component

4.1. Key trends by component

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Asset management

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Network management

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Cooling management

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.5. Power management

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.6. Security management

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Installation & integration

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Managed

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Consulting

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. DCIM Market, By End-Use

5.1. Key trends by end-use

5.2. Colocation

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. BFSI

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Energy

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Government

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.7. Manufacturing

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.8. IT & telecom

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-infrastructure-management-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]