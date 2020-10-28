POS Terminals Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2025

The global POS terminals market is primarily driven by rising product penetration in numerous industry verticals. With a growing customer base, businesses are nowadays inclined towards opting advanced POS (point of sale) terminals. These systems have offered enhanced cost-effective benefits to sectors like BFSI, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and more. They also offer consumers the ability to make transaction using their debit or credit cards.

Indeed, with increasing penetration of smartphone devices and rising number of federal initiatives focused on accelerating digitalization, users are now choosing online payment methods to make transactions. An increase in number of cashless transactions could considerably impact POS terminals market share.

For instance, advanced nations like South Korea and Sweden are on the verge of becoming a cashless economy. Meanwhile, rise in number of e-commerce transactions in France, the UK and Germany is expected to stimulate Europe POS terminals industry growth. A research conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc. also estimates that POS terminals market could be worth over USD 140 billion by 2026.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/390

Mobile POS terminals are increasingly gaining increased prominence in businesses worldwide. The product offers enhanced features like better user experience, ease in accessibility, flexibility and mobility. The hospitality sector is opting for mobile POS terminal to increase its ROI. Whereas retail stores are integrating tablet POS terminals to enable smoother and faster payment processing.

With security being a key parameter in business transactions, numerous financial businesses are adopting biometric technology-based POS terminals. These systems help make quicker check-outs at cash counters and streamline payment process across retail outlets. Countries like India, China, Japan and the U.S. are likely to accrue high produce demand given to the region’s proliferating payment industry.

Windows as an operating system is too gaining high traction in the POS terminals market. The software is reliability, ease of use and offers multilingual features and security. Numerous manufacturers are actively designing POS systems that run on Windows OS. For instance, Touch Dynamic, an electronic device manufacturer, is offering retail POS systems that run on Windows 10 OS to offer smooth device operation.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/390

Moreover, software companies are bringing in new updates which could facilitate POS terminal market expansion. Reportedly, in 2018, Microsoft Corporation announced an updated & protected version of Windows 10, which consists of a 20% reduction in system stability issues in OS and a decrease in driver stability concerns.

The global POS terminal market consists of key industry players, namely Toshiba Corporation, PAX Technology, Panasonic Corporation, POS Direct Ltd., VeriFone Systems, Inc., LS Retail, Diebold Nixdorf, Ingenico Group, Bucher Industries AG, Micros Systems, Inc., Bitel Co., Cegid Group, Epicor Software Corporation and Cybernet. These firms are investing heavily in R&D to roll out innovative products. Moreover, some companies are developing tailored smart payment options for specific industries. For instance, Ingenico Group offers POS terminal system for the retail industry that can effortlessly accept all payment methods and can help retailers to enhance their customer experience and conversion rate.Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 POS Terminals Market, By Product

4.1 POS terminal market product trends

4.2 Fixed POS Terminals

4.2.1 Global fixed POS terminals, 2014 – 2025

4.3 Mobile POS Terminals

4.3.1 Global mobile POS terminals, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5 POS Terminals, By Component

5.1 POS terminal component trends

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 POS terminal hardware market, 2014 – 2025

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Global POS terminal software market, 2014 – 2025

5.4 Services

Chapter 6 POS Terminals, By Technology

6.1 POS terminals technology trends

6.2 Biometric

6.2.1 Global biometric POS terminals market, 2014 – 2025

6.3 Traditional

6.3.1 Global traditional POS terminals market, 2014 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]